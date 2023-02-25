Submit Release
Digital Map Market Size Worth US$ 10.1 Billion by 2028 | Industry CAGR of 14%

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Digital Map Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global digital map market size reached US$ 4.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 10.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14% during 2023-2028.

A digital map is an electronic map based on a combination of graphic elements processed into digital cartographic data. The creation of a high-quality digital map requires cartographic skills and resources, along with the know-how and experience in the field of geoinformatics. A digital map is dynamic, which helps individuals view the previous versions of the represented area, unlike paper maps. Digital maps are also more accurate, scalable, up-to-date and interactive than printed maps. As a result, they are widely used in smart parking, location, traffic and congestion intelligence, navigation, and logistics management.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/digital-map-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

Digital maps are increasingly being utilized in the construction and engineering sectors to help construction engineers implement adequate safety measures in buildings and visualize territorial data for efficient infrastructural planning. Besides this, the rapid adoption of 3D platforms for surveying and digital mapmaking is contributing to the market. These 3D maps are made using high-quality geographic data, which helps create 3D visualizations, run simulations, and develop dynamic location-based experiences and games to enhance the customer experience. Apart from this, with the rising penetration of smartphones and other portable devices, users are relying more on mapping applications such as Google Maps and City mapper for locations and directions or searching restaurants, banks, ATMs, or gas stations. This has escalated the demand for digital maps across the globe. Moreover, the leading companies are offering traffic updates, roadblocks, updated places of interest, landmarks, and others in their maps, which makes them more user-friendly. 

Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2241&flag=C

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Apple Inc.
Collins Bartholomew
Digital Map Products Inc. (LightBox)
Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc.
Getmapping
Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)
HERE Technologies
MAPQUEST INC. (America Online)
Maxar Technologies
Nearmap
ThinkGeo LLC
TomTom International B.V.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, usage, solution, deployment mode, application, end-use industry and geography.

Breakup by Type:

GIS
LiDAR
Digital Orthophotography
Aerial Photography
Others

Breakup by Usage:

Indoor
Outdoor

Breakup by Solution:

Software
Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

Cloud-based
On-premise

Breakup by Application:

Real-Time Location Data Management
Geocoding and Geopositioning
Routing and Navigation
Asset Tracking
Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Automotive
Engineering and Construction
Logistics and Transportation
Energy and Utilities
Military, Aerospace and Defense
Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)
Market Outlook (2023- 2028)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

