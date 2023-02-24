B.C. launches action plan to better detect, treat, prevent cancers

CANADA, February 24 - Harwinder Sandhu, Parliamentary Secretary for Seniors’ Services and Long-Term Care –

“Like far too many people in the province, I know first-hand that there are few things as devastating as losing a loved one to cancer. That’s why we working hard every day to extend the length and improve quality of life for cancer patients. That way, their families won’t have to experience the same loss and patients will receive life-saving and timely care when they need it.”

Jennifer Rice, Parliamentary Secretary for Rural Health –

“As the MLA for the North Coast, representing rural, remote and Indigenous communities, I know some populations are impacted by cancer more than others. For some patients, the greatest obstacle between them and life-changing cancer care is the distance they must travel and costs incurred by that travel to receive it. The costs and modes of travel, weather and road conditions are some of the barriers to treatment. That’s why we are taking action to address these disparities by making cancer care in the province more accessible for people living in rural areas.”

Kelli Paddon, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity –

“Early detection of cancer is critical to reducing the impact of cancer on our population, and successful early detection occurs through cancer screening programs. I am thrilled that our government is targeting the elimination of cervical cancer through this new plan by expanding HPV vaccination programs for young people and implementing modern HPV at-home screening tests.”

Dr. David Byres, president and CEO, Provincial Health Services Authority –

“Our strong partnerships with all the health authorities, along with the passion and commitment of our physicians, nurse practitioners, nurses and health professionals, are a strong foundation on which we build this plan to do our collective best for all patients.”

Heather Findlay, chief operating officer, BC Cancer –

“This is a remarkable investment in our people, in the staff and care providers who provide compassionate care during challenging times, and in the patients and families who inspire us. Now we move forward with the transformative work that will enable our health-care teams and scientific community to deliver timely, person-centred cancer care now and in the future.”

Dr. Kim Chi, chief medical officer, BC Cancer –

“This will be the most significant investment in cancer care the province has ever seen. It will save lives and address the growing demand for cancer care we have today and for the next 10 years as our population grows and ages.”

Warren Clarmont, member of the Gitanmaax Band of the Gitxsan First Nation, and director, Indigenous Cancer Care, BC Cancer –

“Today’s announcement demonstrates that government is committed to taking action to improve cancer outcomes and reduce disparities in access and quality of care for First Nations, Métis and Inuit people in B.C. This commitment will further enhance our efforts to implement the Indigenous Cancer Strategy with our partners and create a culturally safe cancer system for Indigenous patients, families and communities for generations to come.”

Sarah Roth, president and CEO, BC Cancer Foundation –

“BC Cancer Foundation has put BC Cancer at the global forefront in cancer research and care, saving and extending countless lives. This grant from the provincial government, in partnership with our community of over 100,000 donors, will accelerate our ability to deliver more precise and more effective treatments to British Columbians.”

Dr. Craig Earle, CEO, Canadian Partnership Against Cancer (CPAC) –

“The Canadian Partnership Against Cancer commends British Columbia for its commitment to cancer care set out in this ambitious 10-year plan that prioritizes health equity and access to cancer care. The plan aligns well with the priorities of the Canadian Strategy for Cancer Control and will lead to improved cancer outcomes for British Columbians. CPAC looks forward to ongoing collaboration with BC Cancer and partners in British Columbia to eliminate cervical cancer, increase participation in cancer screening, bring care closer to home for Indigenous people and those in rural and remote communities and other shared priorities.”