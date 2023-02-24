Snowfall warning issued for Vancouver Island, southern Gulf Islands

CANADA, February 24 - Drivers are advised that Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning this weekend for Vancouver Island and the Southern Gulf Islands.

A special weather statement has been issued, forecasting as much as 15 centimetres of snow for Highway 1 over the Malahat and the Alberni Summit on Highway 4.

For travel over the Malahat and Highway 4, all personal vehicles are required to have winter tires (M+S or mountain snowflake symbol) in good condition. All commercial vehicles must carry chains.

Drivers are asked to avoid unnecessary travel when weather conditions are poor, prepare for delays and longer commutes, and ensure their vehicles are properly equipped with winter tires. Avoiding travel on Saturday when the weather is forecast to be poor will help the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure’s maintenance contractors keep the roads clear.

Maintenance contractors will be out in full force and ready to manage any snow accumulations. With colder temperatures this weekend, contractors are proactively applying anti-ice brine, and will plow and sand to provide better traction.

Drivers are reminded to keep their distance as sand is applied and to not pass winter maintenance equipment.

Drivers can assist maintenance crews by moving over safely when they see a vehicle with an amber light approaching. This allows maintenance crews to clear the snow and improve road conditions to reduce hazards for drivers.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit: https://www.drivebc.ca/