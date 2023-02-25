2022 AFRC Analysis Award winners announced

Lt. Gen. John P. Healy, Air Force Reserve Command commander, announced the following 2022 Air Force Reserve Command Analysis Award winners.

The Analytic Team of the Year is: HQ AFRC Inspector General Inspections Analysis Team, IG

- Maj. Crystal Rapelje

- Senior Master Sgt. Christopher Fuller

- Senior Master Sgt. Dannielle Lewis

- Senior Master Sgt. Mark Aldrette

- Senior Master Sgt. Mars Hinton

- Senior Master Sgt. Thameka Opoku

The Analytic Excellence Award winner is: HQ AFRC Status of Funds Tool Analytic Team

- Col. Joshua Padgett, Commanders Action Group

- Lt. Col. Julia Coppola, A9

- Lt. Col. Aubrey Curtis, A9

- Lee Ricker, A1

- Phil White, A1

- Kevin George, A3

- Richard Higley, A6

- Will Prater, A6

- Dakota Hauesler, A9

- Jane Stoner, A9

The Field Grade Officer Analyst of the Year is: Lt. Col. Julia Coppola, HQ AFRC/A9

The Senior Non-Commissioned Officer Analyst of the Year is: Senior Master Sgt. Kristopher Pederson, HQ AFRC/A2

The Non-Commissioned Officer Analyst of the Year is: Tech. Sgt. Amber Rich, HQ AFRC/A

The Journeyman Civilian Analyst of the Year is: Gardner Joyner, HQ AFRC/A9