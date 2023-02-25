Submit Release
2022 AFRC Analysis Award winners announced

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. --  

Lt. Gen. John P. Healy, Air Force Reserve Command commander, announced the following 2022 Air Force Reserve Command Analysis Award winners.

The Analytic Team of the Year is: HQ AFRC Inspector General Inspections Analysis Team, IG

- Maj. Crystal Rapelje

- Senior Master Sgt. Christopher Fuller

- Senior Master Sgt. Dannielle Lewis

- Senior Master Sgt. Mark Aldrette

- Senior Master Sgt. Mars Hinton

- Senior Master Sgt. Thameka Opoku

 

The Analytic Excellence Award winner is: HQ AFRC Status of Funds Tool Analytic Team

- Col. Joshua Padgett, Commanders Action Group

- Lt. Col. Julia Coppola, A9

- Lt. Col. Aubrey Curtis, A9

- Lee Ricker, A1

- Phil White, A1

- Kevin George, A3

- Richard Higley, A6

- Will Prater, A6

- Dakota Hauesler, A9

- Jane Stoner, A9

The Field Grade Officer Analyst of the Year is: Lt. Col. Julia Coppola, HQ AFRC/A9

The Senior Non-Commissioned Officer Analyst of the Year is: Senior Master Sgt. Kristopher Pederson, HQ AFRC/A2

The Non-Commissioned Officer Analyst of the Year is: Tech. Sgt. Amber Rich, HQ AFRC/A

The Journeyman Civilian Analyst of the Year is: Gardner Joyner, HQ AFRC/A9

