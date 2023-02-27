Growsari launches new independent business units, with new leaders appointed to run the helm
Philippine's leading B2B ordering and store solution platform, Growsari Enterprise has recently unveiled its new business units SariMart and SariPay. In line with Growsari's mission to serve the different needs of small and medium retailers across various industries and platforms, they have decided to unleash its business units and operate it separate from the Growsari platform. With this, there have been new leadership appointments to independently run these business units.
Maimai Madrid-Punzalan, currently Growsari Enterprise Chief Growth & Marketing Officer, will take the position of General Manager for SariMart, which is the B2B Ecommerce business arm of platform. SariMart will have the mandate to be the country's largest B2B Ecommerce wholesaler for neighborhood MSMEs (e.g. sari-sari stores, Carinderias and bakeshops) and will operate independently from Growsari’s platform, including partnering with other offline and online players.
Punzalan joined GrowSari late 2020 as Chief Growth & Marketing Officer driving the acquisition, retention and customer experience of Growsari’s network of users/ stores, which now has expanded to 250,000 strong base nationwide.
Speaking on her role appointment, Punzalan shared, “I am thrilled for this opportunity to continue serving the needs of sari-sari stores and other small retailers beyond Growsari’s current network to provide them convenient access to a broader range of products at affordable wholesale prices so they can maximize their earning potential.”
Sandeep Bhalla will elevate his role as the General Manager of SariPay. SariPay is the independently run financial services company which aims to support the MSME network with working capital loans, cash management, remittances and similar products. They have been already working with multiple partners (retailers, wholesalers, distributors) outside the Growsari network to offer credit to their customers and support their cash management.
Bhalla started in the company in 2021 as the finserv lead within GrowSari and led all the efforts to develop digital inclusion of store owners , define the broader fin-serv ambition and secure the right regulatory licenses.
“Small stores have been left out of basic financial services by mainstream banks and companies. At SariPay, we want to continue building a financial ecosystem which is inclusive and easy to understand for the millions of MSME’s in the country,” Bhalla shared while talking about this new role appointment.
Both Punzalan and Bhalla bring in more than 20 years of commercial leadership from different large multinational companies, with Punzalan who was a Regional Senior Director of P&G and J&J Asia; and Bhalla who was a senior adviser at the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and former Managing Director of Citibank Asia, where he launched several financial services.
With the establishment of independently led businesses of Growsari Enterprise, both Sarimart and Saripay will now be able to expand their operations beyond the Growsari platform and network of users, and into other B2B platforms and assist Distributor operations.
Growsari’s co-founder ER Rollan commented, “We are excited for this new chapter of Growsari as we spin off these new independent business lines. With MaiMai and Sandeep's deep expertise coupled with the license to operate independently, we will be able to unlock faster growth via external partnerships. The platform in the meantime will continue to bring as many products and services to the small stores as possible. I am thrilled to see how we can scale our social impact to bring more value to more MSMEs nationwide.”
Growsari started in 2016 as an ordering platform servicing sari-sari stores in roughly three cities. Today, Growsari powers the management, growth, and analytics infrastructure across 400 municipalities and in 20 key cities nationwide in the Philippines. In addition to providing affordable, on-demand inventory, and working capital credit lines, Growsari has also integrated multiple microservices such as telco load, bills pay, e-commerce, wifi, and other e-services, allowing store-owners to maximize their capital in one wallet and easily expand their business. Growsari’s platform also generates crucial data and insights into the operations of these stores for manufacturers and distributors to build their strategies and campaigns upon.
The Growsari leadership team is composed of young and dynamic industry leaders who built their expertise from working with global corporations and consultancies like P&G, Unilever, J&J, and Boston Consulting Group, as well as Uber, Globe Telecom, and GCash.
