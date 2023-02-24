EBRD approves new Moldova Country Strategy for next five years

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has approved a new Country Strategy for the Republic of Moldova, guiding its investment and policy work with the European Union candidate country for the next five years.

The EBRD’s three strategic priorities for Moldova in 2023-28 will be strengthening energy resilience and security and promoting a greener economy; supporting competitive private sector development, more resilient financial infrastructure and improved governance; and enhancing connectivity and trade.

“At a time of uncertainty for Moldova, the EBRD reaffirms its commitment to support the country, its economic resilience and its European aspirations in the clearest and strongest possible way. Through its investments in the private sector and infrastructure and its support for the reform agenda, the Bank confirms its role as a leading international player in the country,” said EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso.

Moldova is one of the countries neighbouring Ukraine that has benefited from strong support of the EBRD in 2022 to buffer the region’s economy against the impacts of the war. In 2022, total bank investments amounted to a record €500 million, with a focus on the energy security and the private sector.

