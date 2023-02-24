Azerbaijan: intensive programme for managers in VET 

This week, the United Nations Development Programme, together with the European Union and the State Agency on Vocational Education of Azerbaijan, completed an intensive programme aimed at preparing professional managers in vocational education in Azerbaijan.

Directors and deputy directors from eleven Azerbaijani cities participated in the course and improved their knowledge and skills in strategic planning of VET institutions, management of quality assurance systems, financial management and working with legal documents. Fifteen participants received certificates of successful completion of the course.

The course was organised in the framework of the VET4theFuture project, funded by the European Union and implemented by UNDP.

Press release