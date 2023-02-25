Submit Release
Pioneer Natural Resources Company Update

Pioneer Natural Resources Company PXD ("Pioneer" or "the Company") announced today that the Company is not contemplating a significant business combination or other acquisition transaction.

About Pioneer

Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit www.pxd.com.

