Arizona Filmmaker Expands Services to Help Baby Boomers and Gen X Maintain Lasting Family Memories

Filmmaker Stephen Shelley expands his video production company, MyBioFilms, throughout Arizona, Utah, and Nevada, starting March 1, 2023.

A video biography is a unique way to experience a loved one’s life story. I'm excited to expand my services beyond Arizona to allow families to share memories for current and future generations.” — Stephen Shelley, Owner at MyBioFilms