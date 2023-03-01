Arizona Filmmaker Expands Services to Help Baby Boomers and Gen X Maintain Lasting Family Memories
Filmmaker Stephen Shelley expands his video production company, MyBioFilms, throughout Arizona, Utah, and Nevada, starting March 1, 2023.
A video biography is a unique way to experience a loved one’s life story. I'm excited to expand my services beyond Arizona to allow families to share memories for current and future generations.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Filmmaker Stephen Shelley is excited to announce the expansion of his video production company, MyBioFilms, throughout Arizona, Utah, and Nevada, starting March 1, 2023. MyBioFilms offers video biography services to help Baby Boomers and Generation X members preserve their family memories. The company’s expansion will allow more Arizona, Nevada, and Utah residents to capture their life stories in a fun and memorable way.
— Stephen Shelley, Owner at MyBioFilms
Shelley founded MyBioFilms (formerly “SDS Films”) in Mesa, Arizona, in 2007. The company uses video production to help Baby Boomers and Gen X members in two ways. First, it preserves people’s family legacies through professional interviews and outlines of their life stories. Second, MyBioFilms helps its customers feel secure knowing their loved ones will remember them after they pass away. The company does this by digitizing, restoring, updating, and archiving old photos and videos of its customers.
“A video biography is truly a unique way to experience a loved one’s life story. I'm excited to expand my services beyond Arizona to allow individuals and families to share their memories for current and future generations,” said Shelley.
Stephen Shelley has worked in video production for over 15 years. During that time, he created quality biography videos for numerous residents in the Phoenix metropolitan area.
Mr. Shelley’s degrees include the following:
- A Bachelor’s degree in Historical Research with a minor in Small Business from Arizona State University (2011)
- A Master’s degree in Business Administration from Grand Canyon University (2014)
About My Bio Films:
MyBioFilms (Formerly SDS Films) is a video biography company that was founded by Mr. Shelley in Mesa, Arizona, in 2011. The company’s mission is to help Baby Boomers and Generation X members preserve their family legacy for current and future generations.
For more information about MyBioFilms and its video biography services, visit www.mybiofilms.com. Customers can also contact Stephen directly by emailing him at info@MyBioFilms.com or calling him at 480-266-4692.
