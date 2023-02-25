Submit Release
News Search

There were 316 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 367,671 in the last 365 days.

More Than 350 People Sit for February Bar Exam

Image showing men and women deep in thought and concentration as they take the Ohio Bar Exam seated at tables in a large room.

Results from this week’s bar exam will be released on April 28.

Image showing men and women deep in thought and concentration as they take the Ohio Bar Exam seated at tables in a large room.

Results from this week’s bar exam will be released on April 28.

The Supreme Court of Ohio administered the February Ohio Bar Examination to 359 prospective attorneys this week. The applicants represent 43 Ohio counties and 15 states.

“In all my years with the Court, this was possibly the best bar exam we’ve had,” Director of Bar Admissions and Attorney Services Gina Palmer. “Everything went so smoothly, and all the applicants were great to work with throughout the process.”

The results of the exam will be released on April 28 at 8 a.m. And successful examinees who meet all requirements will be sworn in at the bar admissions ceremony on May 15 at the Palace Theatre in Columbus.

Last year, application to sit for the exam transitioned from paper-only to an electronic process to submit required documents and pay fees. Individual results are also available electronically rather than waiting to receive the results by mail.

The bar exam is administered twice a year by the Supreme Court, which regulates the practice of law in Ohio. Those regulations include the admission of new attorneys, the biennial registration of current attorneys, attorney discipline in cases of misconduct, and the administration of continuing legal education.

You just read:

More Than 350 People Sit for February Bar Exam

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more