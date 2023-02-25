More Than 350 People Sit for February Bar Exam

Results from this week’s bar exam will be released on April 28.

The Supreme Court of Ohio administered the February Ohio Bar Examination to 359 prospective attorneys this week. The applicants represent 43 Ohio counties and 15 states.

“In all my years with the Court, this was possibly the best bar exam we’ve had,” Director of Bar Admissions and Attorney Services Gina Palmer. “Everything went so smoothly, and all the applicants were great to work with throughout the process.”

The results of the exam will be released on April 28 at 8 a.m. And successful examinees who meet all requirements will be sworn in at the bar admissions ceremony on May 15 at the Palace Theatre in Columbus.

Last year, application to sit for the exam transitioned from paper-only to an electronic process to submit required documents and pay fees. Individual results are also available electronically rather than waiting to receive the results by mail.

The bar exam is administered twice a year by the Supreme Court, which regulates the practice of law in Ohio. Those regulations include the admission of new attorneys, the biennial registration of current attorneys, attorney discipline in cases of misconduct, and the administration of continuing legal education.