Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Springhill
SPRINGHILL, NS, Feb. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an infrastructure announcement with Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings—Hants, the Honourable Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Cumberland South, and His Worship Murray Scott, Mayor of the Municipality of the County of Cumberland.
Date:
Saturday, February 25, 2023
Time:
1:00 p.m. AST
Location:
Dr. Carson and Marion Murray Community Centre, CIBC Room
