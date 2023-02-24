Submit Release
Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Springhill

SPRINGHILL, NS, Feb. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an infrastructure announcement with Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings—Hants, the Honourable Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Cumberland South, and His Worship Murray Scott, Mayor of the Municipality of the County of Cumberland.

Date:

Saturday, February 25, 2023




Time:

1:00 p.m. AST




Location:

Dr. Carson and Marion Murray Community Centre, CIBC Room 
6 Main Street 
Springhill, Nova Scotia B0M 1X0



