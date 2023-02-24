Global Semiconductor Metrology and Inspection Equipment Market Outlook, and Revenue Forecast Report 2022: A $15 Billion Market by 2028 - Rising Demand for the Miniaturization of Electronic Circuits

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Semiconductor Metrology and Inspection Equipment Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecast 2022-2028 by Type, Organization Size, and Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Semiconductor Metrology and Inspection Equipment Market is expected to record a positive CAGR of ~7% during the forecast period (2022-2028) and is expected to reach approximately US$ 15 billion by 2028.

The global semiconductor metrology and inspection equipment market is driven by the rising demand for the miniaturization of electronic circuits in consumer electronic devices is driving the demand for the studied market. Additionally growing smart devices application, rising industrial automation, and widespread chip integration in vehicles propel the demand for semiconductors globally.

Due to the increase in the number of smartphones and also due to the miniaturization of gadgets the proper inspection of the semiconductor manufacturing is important so that it does not cause any malfunction which results in a short circuit and damages the product.

The challenge faced by the global semiconductor metrology and inspection equipment market is the high dependence of countries like the USA on China for semiconductor parts. On the other hand, high investments and maintenance expenses and the complications of structure and functional defects in manufacturing procedures are expected to obstruct the market growth

The USA's dependent on China for semiconductor parts is a major challenge as the USA has imposed trade restrictions with China since 2018 and if this continues then the USA will suffer a major decrease in its market share. Furthermore, tariffs are applied in the import and export of goods which in turn increase the manufacturing price of the chips. Similarly, the recent conflict between China and Taiwan has also affected the trade of semiconductor parts globally.

COVID-19 heavily affected the global semiconductor metrology and inspection equipment market. Manufacturing sectors suffered severe losses due to factory shutdowns and fewer production volumes which prevented the growth of the automotive, electronics & semiconductor markets.

In addition, there was a massive disruption in the supply chain across the region due to the lockdown measures, which further triggered a huge backlog of orders, and resulted in the loss of revenue for many large and small enterprises operating in the North American semiconductor metrology and inspection market.

The global semiconductor metrology and inspection equipment market is forecasted to continue a gradual growth that is witnessed during the forecast period.

Key trends driving market expansion include the increasing demand for the miniaturization of electronic circuits in consumer electronic devices and rising industrial automation and widespread chip integration in the demand for the studied market.

The market is highly competitive with ~150 participants concentrating on expansion strategies through product innovations as well as acquisitions and mergers.

Key Trends by Market Segment

By Type: The lithography metrology type segment held the largest market share in the Global Semiconductor Metrology and Inspection Equipment Market in 2021

With nonstop transitions, such as the miniaturization of nodes and wafer sizes, the growth in demand for accelerating wafer sizes for ultra-large-scale integration fabrication technology has fostered the growth of lithography metrology equipment

In addition, a critical dimension scanning electron microscope (CD-SEM) is used for measuring the dimensions of the patterns formed on the wafer; the device is used as part of the manufacturing lines of electronic instruments and devices. Presently, CD-SEM has been witnessing significant demand, owing to the semiconductor output process

By Organization Size: The large enterprise segment held the largest share of the Global Semiconductor Metrology and Inspection Equipment Market in 2021

Large enterprises are generally the major end-user of the market. This comprises foundries, similar to TSMC and Global Foundry, and integrated device manufacturers, similar to Intel Corporation and Samsung which play a major part in the growth of this segment

In November 2021 , Samsung Corporation declared to construct a semiconductor manufacturing unit in Texas due to the adding demand for chips for phones and other devices. The company planned to invest US$ 17 billion in constructing this unit. A significant part of that measure is anticipated to be employed for buying semiconductor metrology and inspection equipment. Similar strategic developments embraced by large enterprises are expected to drive the semiconductor metrology and inspection market growth for this segment

accounted for the largest market share in 2021 within the total Global Semiconductor Metrology and Inspection Equipment Market The Asia Pacific is one of the prominent regions for the semiconductor industry regarding manufacturing and application. According to the Secretariat of Industrial Approvals (SIA), Asia Pacific is the largest indigenous semiconductor market, and China is the largest single-country market

is one of the prominent regions for the semiconductor industry regarding manufacturing and application. According to the Secretariat of Industrial Approvals (SIA), is the largest indigenous semiconductor market, and is the largest single-country market Additionally, in the region, the trend toward multiple-layer measurement is expanding due to the use of cluster deposition systems, where the lack of reality of single-layer measurement is driving the demand. Also, the fab manufacturers are shifting process monitors from bare wafers to production wafers due to the high cost and inspection challenges faced by the miniaturization of wafers

Competitive Landscape

The global semiconductor metrology and inspection equipment market is highly competitive with ~150 players which include globally diversified players, regional players as well as a large number of country-niche players.

Country-Niche players comprise the highest share of 50% total competitors which is followed by the regional players holding a 35% share.

Major Players Mentioned in the report

KLA Corporation

Applied Materials Inc

Onto Innovation Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

Nova Ltd

ASML Holding NV

Lasertec Corporation

JEOL Ltd

Nikon Metrology NV

Camtek Limited

Unity Semiconductor SAS

Advantest Corporation

Cadence Design Systems Inc

GCT Semiconductor Inc

Micross Silicon Turnkey Solutions

INNOPHASE

