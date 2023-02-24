Submit Release
Avalon Announces the Results of its 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2023) - Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. AVL AVLNF ("Avalon" or the "Company") announces the results of its 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held in Toronto, Ontario on February 23, 2023 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, all six director nominees listed in the Company's information circular dated January 10, 2023, were elected as directors of the Company. The detailed results of the vote are as follows:

Director Number of
Votes Cast		 Percentage of
Votes Cast
Donald Bubar For:
Against:		 86,024,853
3,998,463		 95.558%
4.442%
Alan Ferry For:
Against:		 83,870,489
6,152,827		 93.165%
6.835%
Naomi Johnson For:
Against:		 83,846,213
6,177,103		 93.138%
6.862%
John E. Fisher For:
Against:		 84,225,135
5,798,181		 93.559%
6.441%
Marilyn Spink For:
Against:		 84,133,756
5,889,560		 93.458%
6.542%
Harvey L. A. Yesno For:
Against:		 84,727,835
5,295,481		 94.118%
5.882%

 

At the Meeting, shareholders also re-appointed Ernst & Young LLP as auditors of the Company, approved the unallocated options, rights or other entitlements under the Company's stock option plan and restricted share unit ("RSU") plan and approved an amendment to the Company's By-Law No. 1 to reduce the quorum requirement for a meeting of shareholders from 25% of the issued and outstanding common shares to 20%.

About Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is a Canadian mineral development company specializing in sustainably-produced materials for clean technology. The Company now has four advanced stage projects, providing investors with exposure to lithium, tin and indium, as well as rare earth elements, tantalum, cesium and zirconium. Avalon is currently focusing on developing its Separation Rapids Lithium Project near Kenora, Ontario, while continuing to advance other projects, including its 100%-owned Lilypad Cesium-Tantalum-Lithium Project located near Fort Hope, Ontario. Social responsibility and environmental stewardship are corporate cornerstones.

For questions and feedback, please e-mail the Company at ir@AvalonAM.com, or phone Don Bubar, President & CEO, directly at 416-723-9132.

