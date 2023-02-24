Submit Release
Carper Statement on Updated Federal Highways Guidance for Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Implementation

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, released the following statement on an updated internal memorandum from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) reaffirming the Biden administration’s policy priorities and the rights of states to select the projects they pursue with highway formula funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“As a recovering governor, I’m encouraged by the Biden administration’s commitment to implementing the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in a way that addresses our most pressing transportation challenges and provides clarity for states. This policy memo highlights the critical need to improve safety, equity, and sustainability on our roads, while also reaffirming the rights of states to choose how they fund their transportation projects. Investing in roads, highways, and bridges should always be an area where we can find common ground. I hope that this updated guidance can help alleviate any concerns as we continue working together to address our nation’s infrastructure needs.”

