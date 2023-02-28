Why Leading U.S. Plastic Surgeon Wants All Breast Implants Removed

Dr. Shaher Khan M.D. double board certified plastic surgeon, explant specialist and breast implant illness advocate of Executive Plastic Surgery in Novi, Michigan Invitation to Dr. Shaher Khan's free vitual event on March 8. Do you have breast implant illness? Find out what the FDA, breast implant manufacturers and, most importantly, what patients have to say about it! Breast Implant Illness (BII) Checklist of Signs and Symptoms Courtesy of Dr. Shaher Khan of Executive Plastic Surgery in Novi, Michigan

Dr. Shaher Khan M.D. is hosting a FREE virtual talk on March 8 answering questions about Breast Implant Illness during Breast Implant Awareness Month

Breast implant illness is real. It is a real problem but there are real solutions,” Dr. Khan says. “No one wants to talk about it. No one wants me to talk about it.” — Dr. Shaher Khan M.D.

NOVI, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Explant expert Dr. Shaher Khan M.D. urges women with breast implants who are experiencing unexplained health issues to talk with their primary care physicians about breast implant illness (BII).

The double board-certified plastic surgeon chose Breast Implant Awareness Month to invite women to a Zoom conversation where they can ask their questions for free and learn more about BII.

“Women need to know about the warnings from the Federal Drug Administration, and from the manufacturers who make breast implants,” Khan said. “The warnings about links to cancer are right there, in the small print.”

Breast implant illness is linked to multiple symptoms including fatigue, joint pain, headaches, muscle aches, mood swings, depression and more.

A 2021 survey* of about 200 women in Utah found that 97 percent of the women had negative symptoms that they associated with their implants. The Federal Drug Administration published a warning on its website in the fall of 2022 linking Breast Implant-Associated Squamous Cell Carcinoma (BIA-SCC) and Breast Implant-Associated Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma (BIA-ALCL) to breast implants. The sad irony is that breast cancer survivors face a risk of different cancers and ailments because of the implants they get after mastectomies.

Despite data and warnings, breast implant surgery remains exceedingly popular in North America, with statistics predicting an increase in 2023 over last year. Globally, the market is expected to report growth from $2.10 billion in 2021 to $2.25 billion in 2022. By 2026, it is expected to represent $2.9 billion, according to ReportLinker.

On March 8, Dr. Khan will be conducting a Zoom call for anyone who wants to learn more about BII or have stories they want to share.

Dr. Khan exclusively removes breast implants, called explant surgery. He has done exactly one breast implant surgery—as required to become a board-certified plastic surgeon. Instead of taking advantage of one of the most lucrative surgical procedures, Dr. Khan is one of the few voices in the medical field warning women of the multiple negative consequences of saline and silicone breast implants, including breast implant-associated squamous cell carcinoma (BIA-SCC), a rare but aggressive cancer.

March is Breast Implant Awareness Month, a movement initiated in 2018 by a nonprofit group called The Implant Truth Survivors Committee. Their mission, like Dr. Khan’s, is to make sure breast implant recipients know and understand the risk associated with the devices before they choose to get implants.

“There are warnings from the FDA. There are warnings from the manufacturers. There are countless stories from women suffering from breast implant illness,” Dr. Khan says. “But surgeons tend to gloss over the risks when they have a patient wanting an implant. Implants are also the current standard of practice for women who’ve had mastectomies. The women are not offered an alternative.”

Dr. Khan says educating primary care physicians is the key to helping women identify if they have breast implant illness because general practitioners are often the first medical professionals to hear about a patient’s symptoms.

“They are the first responders. They are the first ones to see the patient and the ones who can identify the symptoms and refer them to a specialist,” Dr. Khan explains. And there are plenty of symptoms such as:

Fatigue or chronic fatigue

Cognitive dysfunction

Muscle aches and pains

Skin rashes

Chronic neck and back pain

Anxiety, panic attacks

Depression

Metallic taste in mouth

Dry skin, eyes, mouth, hair

Weight gain or weight loss

Frequent urination

Liver and kidney dysfunction

Digestive issues

Recurring sinus, yeast, and UTI infections

Many of these mimic other illnesses, especially autoimmune disorders such as lupus, or rheumatoid arthritis. Dr. Khan urges women to research the studies that demonstrate the links between implants and illnesses and to share their stories with others to prevent more women from suffering. Dr. Khan also has a robust and active Facebook group where stories and support are shared. Visit Dr. Khan’s YouTube, Facebook or Instagram channels to stay up to date about BII.

*Source: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34352944/

ABOUT EXECUTIVE PLASTIC SURGERY

Dr. Shaher Khan is a Michigan-based plastic surgeon specializing in the en-bloc removal of breast implants. He advocates extensively against the use of implants due to the health risks associated with implants. He is certified by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and provides a variety of reconstructive surgeries in his practice. To register for the March 8th event and learn more about Dr. Khan please visit ExecutivePlasticSurgery.com.

Breast Implant Illness Advocate and Explant Surgeon Dr. Shaher Khan of Executive Plastic Surgery in Novi, Michigan