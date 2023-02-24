Williston Barracks / False Pretenses & Tokens
CASE#: 23A1001041
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER SHAMIR EXANTUS
STATION: WILLISTON
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 02/22/23; 11:55
INCIDENT LOCATION: UNDERHILL, VT
VIOLATION: FALSE PRETENSES & TOKENS
ACCUSED: ANDREW DUTIL
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: JERICHO, VT
VICTIM: CHRISTOPHER DISSINGER
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: UNDERHILL, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
At the above stated date and time, Troopers from the Williston Barracks, received a call from Dissinger who stated that his credit card information was stolen to make a purchase online in Underhill, VT, that was not authorized by him. Further investigation revealed that the transaction was tracked and made through a google play account on an electronic tablet device linked to Dutil, which he uses and has access to. On February 24, 2023, Troopers located Dutil at his residence in Jericho and was cited to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court Criminal Division on April 18, 2023, at 08:15.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/18/23; 0815
COURT: CHITTENDEN COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT CRIMINAL DIVISION
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NO
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court.