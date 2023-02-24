Williston Barracks / False Pretenses & Tokens

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A1001041

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER SHAMIR EXANTUS

STATION: WILLISTON

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 02/22/23; 11:55

INCIDENT LOCATION: UNDERHILL, VT

VIOLATION: FALSE PRETENSES & TOKENS

ACCUSED: ANDREW DUTIL

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: JERICHO, VT

VICTIM: CHRISTOPHER DISSINGER

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: UNDERHILL, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

At the above stated date and time, Troopers from the Williston Barracks, received a call from Dissinger who stated that his credit card information was stolen to make a purchase online in Underhill, VT, that was not authorized by him. Further investigation revealed that the transaction was tracked and made through a google play account on an electronic tablet device linked to Dutil, which he uses and has access to. On February 24, 2023, Troopers located Dutil at his residence in Jericho and was cited to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court Criminal Division on April 18, 2023, at 08:15.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/18/23; 0815

COURT: CHITTENDEN COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT CRIMINAL DIVISION

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court.