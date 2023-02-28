Data Clymer Wins a Matillion Partner of the Year Award
Recognized alongside Snowflake, Databricks, Sigma, and other leaders for delivering transformative data productivity across the enterprise
Matillion, Snowflake, and Sigma work well together, but Data Clymer is the glue that holds all of them together.”DENVER, CO, USA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Clymer, a premier data engineering and analytics consulting firm, today announced that it has been named Matillion’s Americas Partner of the Year — Commercial in the Matillion Emerald Awards, which celebrate innovation and success in data productivity. Award judges stated: “As a longstanding cloud data and analytics partner, Data Clymer stands out with a high level of expertise and a deep bench of Matillion-certified practitioners.”
— Nathan Beil, Director of IT Systems, RISE
Data Clymer was recognized alongside Snowflake, Databricks, AWS, Sigma, and other industry leaders. The Emerald Awards honor 12 organizations across the Matillion partner ecosystem, including technology, systems integrator companies at the forefront of cloud data modernization, and data analytics projects across global enterprises.
Aron Clymer, founder and CEO of Data Clymer, said, “Our mission is to empower every organization’s success by unlocking the value of data, and Matillion has been an integral part of driving that vision forward. We look forward to continuing to work together to deliver trusted solutions that drive positive results for organizations of all sizes.”
“In a time where every business needs to be more efficient than ever, data teams have had to do more with less,” said Josh Lewis, VP of Global Channel and Alliances at Matillion. “Our partners on this list prove that business transformation is possible with a modern data strategy and the Data Productivity Cloud."
RISE Partnership, a rapidly growing non-profit organization, reports dramatic productivity improvements and a 20 percent time savings since becoming a Data Clymer and Matillion customer in 2022. Nathan Beil, Director of IT Systems, commented, “Matillion, Snowflake, and Sigma work well together, but Data Clymer is the glue that holds all of them together. To be able to move things forward instead of doing manual operational work is a big win. Instead of putting out fires, we can look forward and provide better service to our programs.”
About Data Clymer
Data Clymer provides tailored, full-stack cloud data and analytic solutions that drive positive business results through data accessibility and actionable insights. Our experienced team of consultants are certified data engineering and analytics experts and provide a highly personalized level of service to data-driven companies including Macy’s, GoodRX, Omnigo, and Kentik, as well as major sports teams and organizations including the Big 10 Conference and the San Francisco Giants. Contact Data Clymer to find out how we can help your organization unlock the power of data, and follow us on LinkedIn.
About Matillion
Matillion is The Data Productivity Cloud. Matillion helps teams get data business-ready, faster — accelerating time-to-value and increasing the impact data can have. Thousands of enterprises including Cisco, DocuSign, Pacific Life, Slack, and TUI, trust Matillion to load, transform, sync, and orchestrate their data for a wide range of use cases from insights and operational analytics, to data science, machine learning, and AI. Native integration with popular cloud data platforms lets data teams at every skill level automate management, refinement, and data delivery for every data integration need. See Matillion for yourself, and follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.
