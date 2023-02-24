MACAU, February 24 - Following the tenth edition of “Macao Philatelic Catalogue” issued in 2021, the eleventh edition has also been compiled. Continuing with the format in the previous edition, it covers well-organized text that provides comprehensive background information on all the philatelic products issued from 2021 to 2022.

The “Macao Philatelic Catalogue” marks the history of Macao stamps, recalls the thematic and design of the stamps of the year and records each special moment, providing an annual feast for philatelists to bask in the afterglow of every stamp issue.

The “Macao Philatelic Catalogue XI” is priced at MOP100.00. It will be available for sale at the Philatelic Shop of General Post Office, the Communications Museum, and the “Rua do Campo” Post Office starting from 1st March 2023.