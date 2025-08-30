Candidate lists urged to use campaigning period to explain their respective political platforms to voters

MACAU, August 30 - The Chairman of the Electoral Affairs Commission for the Legislative Assembly Election, Mr Seng Ioi Man, expressed hopes that all candidate lists will, during the 14-day campaigning period running until 12 September, gain voter support through active exchanges and interactions, in order to convey their political platforms and visions for serving Macao.

The Electoral Affairs Commission hosted today the “Launch Day for Campaigning of the Legislative Assembly Election 2025” event, at Tap Seac Square. The ceremony was officiated by Mr Seng; the Commissioner Against Corruption (CCAC), Ms Ao Ieong Seong; the other five members of the Electoral Affairs Commission; and the Director of the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau, Ms Lau Wai Meng.

In his address, Mr Seng emphasised the importance of candidates utilising designated venues and platforms to showcase their political visions. He encouraged voters to engage actively with the campaigning done by candidate lists, understand candidates' platforms, and vote on election day, i.e., 14 September.

By voting, the community as a whole will contribute to forming the new-term Legislative Assembly, and ensure the steadfast implementation of the “One country, two systems” principle, and further solidify the “patriots governing Macao” principle, Mr Seng stated.

In addition, Mr Seng said that all electoral procedures have been progressing in a lawful and orderly manner. He called on all members of society to uphold electoral integrity, adhere to the Legislative Assembly Election Law, and the Electoral Affairs Commission guidelines, and ensure a fair, just, and clean electoral environment.

At today’s ceremony, representatives from six direct-election and six indirect-election candidate lists presented their platforms. The launch-day event featured information booths, simulated voting, and a temporary post office counter offering a commemorative postmark and envelopes.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Seng affirmed the current orderly campaign environment, and expressed hope that all candidate lists and their electioneering teams maintain compliance with regulations. The Electoral Affairs Commission and other authorities would continue to monitor campaigning activities. He also welcomed the strong public participation in recent events, reflecting civic engagement in the electoral process.

Commissioner Ao Ieong told the media that since the start of the non-campaign period that had commenced on 27 June, the CCAC had been maintaining intensive monitoring and inspection efforts. As a core duty, the CCAC has been actively raising public awareness about electoral regulations and the detrimental effects of vote-buying, conducting multi-channel campaigns including offline events, digital outreach and media publicity.

The CCAC would deploy all available resources to strengthen preventive measures and rigorously combat any potential electoral malpractice, she added.