Governor Healey Issues Statement on Passing of Congressman John W. Olver  

Boston — Governor Maura T. Healey today issued the following statement on the passing of former Massachusetts Congressman John W. Olver. She has also ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff at all state buildings.

“Congressman John Olver dedicated his life to serving the people of Western and Central Massachusetts and always stayed true to his values. He was a strong advocate for affordable health care, abortion access, public transportation and rural communities. I will always be grateful for his kindness and his friendship. He will be dearly missed, and my heart goes out to his loved ones.”