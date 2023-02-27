Silicon Valley Aesthetic Dermatology Announces Post on the Challenges of Older Skin & Skincare
Even with the proper application of sunscreen, women's skin can age dramatically over time.”SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silicon Valley Aesthetic Dermatology, a best-in-class skin care clinic with locations based in San Mateo and Foster City, CA, at https://svaestheticderm.com/, is proud to announce new content focused on challenges and solutions to aging skin.
"Even with the proper application of sunscreen, women's skin can age dramatically over time," explained Dr. Miguel Canales, medical director of Silicon Valley Aesthetic Dermatology, "Our post explains some of the unique challenges of women in sunny California such as cities like Foster City and San Mateo, and how the best skincare procedures can mitigate the aging process."
Bay Area women can review the new content at https://svaestheticderm.com/blog/2022/12/29/not-everyones-skin-is-the-same-older-women-have-different-needs/. Older women in San Mateo, Foster City, and Burlingame who struggle with dry and sagging skin from age and sun damage may be interested in the solutions explained. The professional skincare clinic can provide several treatments to help revitalize damaged skin. Services include injectables (such as Botox and Juvéderm), microdermabrasion, laser skin resurfacing, and various skin care products. The clinic provides multiple skin peel options such as laser skin peel, micro-skin peel, Halo procedure, and the ITEL/BBL photo facial https://svaestheticderm.com/photo-facial/.
One of the most exciting procedures offered is ULTherapy (https://svaestheticderm.com/ultherapy/). ULTherapy is a non-invasive cosmetic treatment that uses ultrasound technology to lift and tighten aging skin. The procedure involves the use of an ultrasound device that delivers focused energy to the deep layers of the skin, stimulating the production of collagen, which is responsible for skin elasticity and firmness. ULTherapy can be used to address a variety of common signs of aging, such as sagging skin, wrinkles, and fine lines, particularly on the face, neck, and décolletage. One of the key benefits of ULTherapy (https://ultherapy.com/) is that it is a non-surgical alternative to traditional facelift procedures, which can be expensive and require a lengthy recovery time. With ULTherapy, patients can achieve a more youthful, lifted appearance without the need for anesthesia or incisions. Overall, ULTherapy is an effective and convenient option for individuals looking to address the signs of aging, providing a natural-looking, long-lasting solution that can help boost their confidence and self-esteem.
ABOUT SILICON VALLEY AESTHETIC DERMATOLOGY
Silicon Valley Aesthetic Dermatology (https://svaestheticderm.com/) is a top-rated skin care clinic serving Peninsula clients in Foster City. The medical spa employs best-in-class estheticians and skin care 'doctors' (as they are called in the vernacular) for San Mateo, Burlingame, Belmont, Redwood City, and south of San Carlos. The skin care clinic offers various treatments, including microdermabrasion, laser skin rejuvenation, nano skin peel, micro skin peel, and therapy. Skin tightening regimes and photo facials are also available at the clinic. Bay Area residents searching for injectables can find a list of brands such as Botox®, Belotero, Juvederm, and Kybella. Persons considering treatments for adult acne and other medical dermatology problems can support the clinic.
