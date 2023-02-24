TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Carroll County

At the request of 24th Judicial District Attorney General Neil Thompson, TBI agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon in Carroll County.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 4 p.m., deputies with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance call at a home in the 4600 block of Hamilton Street in Atwood. An individual was reportedly driving recklessly on his family’s property and behaving erratically. Upon arrival, three deputies attempted to make contact with the man who, according to initial reports, produced a high-powered weapon and began firing at the deputies. The deputies had to run several yards for cover and returned fire. The individual then barricaded himself inside his home. Partner agencies from neighboring jurisdictions provided support, including a SWAT team and specialized units. At approximately 10 p.m., after close to six hours of negotiations, teams made entry into the home and found the individual suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported by medical helicopter to a Nashville hospital for treatment. No deputies were injured.

At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing. TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.