Consumer Alert: Harris Jewelry Customers Should File for Refunds

Thursday, February 23, 2023

Current and former North Carolina servicemembers and people living in and around military bases in North Carolina should apply for refunds if they made a purchase from Harris Jewelry since 2014. Harris Jewelry was a national jewelry retailer that operated retail stores in and on military bases, including in Fayetteville near Fort Bragg and Jacksonville near Camp Lejeune.

Attorney General Josh Stein won a $34.2 million multistate settlement with Harris Jewelry in 2022, and many former customers are still eligible for some or total refunds, but they may not know it.

Here’s what you should do if you’ve bought anything from Harris Jewelry since 2014:

Apply for a refund at www.harrisjewelry.com before April 15, 2023.

Stop paying any debts to Harris or Consumer Adjustment Corp. (CAUSA). Your account balance is now $0 and you don’t have to make any more payments.

Check your credit report to make sure all negative consumer reports have been eliminated. If you still have a negative consumer report or judgment because of Harris or CACUSA, email our office at harrissettlement@ncdoj.gov.

If you have questions, contact our office by emailing harrissettlement@ncdoj.gov or call 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.