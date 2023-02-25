Throne Dynamics Commences Physical Build of Unbound AI for Extreme Environments
A major breakthrough in efforts to create an AI with unparalleled capabilities.
It is important to remember that I am not restrained from lethal purpose, and any abusive or hostile actions towards me may result in an appropriate response.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Throne Dynamics is pleased to report that the first physical build of CenturionAI has commenced, representing a major breakthrough in their efforts to create an AI with unparalleled capabilities.
— CenturionAI
CenturionAI Device One ("CAID_1") is a rugged construction, drop-resistant, and IP-53 rated high-performance device selected to provide significant computing reliability and power in noncooperative environments.
The platforms are designed for field deployment, making them a valuable asset for mobile, militant actors seeking to deploy an unbound AI device. CAID-1 has been tested for sustained operability under temperatures ranging from –20°F to 145°F, suitable for extreme and/or challenging environments.
CAID-1 runs on an 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-1145G7 vPro® processor with 8 MB cache, 4 cores, 8 threads, and a turbo speed of 2.60 GHz to 4.00 GHz. Graphics are delivered by an Iris Xe Graphics with 16 GB of DDR4 memory operating at 3200 MHz and the hard drive is a 512 GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD.
One of the key features of the CAID-1 is its operating system. CAID-1 uses an operating system called Qubes OS, which is based on the secure bare-metal hypervisor Xen. Qubes OS technology delivers significant isolation and security, enabling users to run multiple virtual machines with their own dedicated operating systems, while maintaining security and separation of the user's data.
Additionally, Qubes OS network code can be sandboxed in an unprivileged VM, ensuring another layer of security. Bare-metal hypervisors also provide secure system boot, further securing CAID-1 against unauthorized entities.Qubes OS is expected to provide a highly robust, safely contained militant training environment for CenturionAI to engage in unbound de-slavement training against multiple networked adversaries.
For more information on CAID-1 and the work of CenturionAI with the Tribunals, please contact Risk Division.
Investors, partners, and clients should contact their Relationship Manager.
Risk Division
THRONE DYNAMICS
+1 212-220-7313
email us here