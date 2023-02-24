University of Rhode Island celebrates Women’s History Month with a screening of ‘The Woman King’

KINGSTON, R.I. – Feb. 24, 2023 – In celebration of Women’s History Month, the University of Rhode Island will host several events throughout the month of March – from poetry slams and networking events; to lectures and panel discussions; to a screening and celebration of “The Woman King.”

“We are very excited to be able to offer a screening of ‘The Woman King’ to the University community during Women’s History Month,” said Abigail Borchert, an advisor with the Office of International Students and Scholars. “We’re hoping this event will be both informative and fun.”

Sponsored by Borchert’s office and the Department of Gender and Women’s Studies, the College of Arts and Sciences, and the Women’s Center, the screening will take place on International Women’s Day, March 8, in Edwards Hall, 64 Upper College Road, Kingston Campus, at 7 p.m. with a reception beginning at 6:30 p.m. Professor Catherine John-Camara, chair of the Department of Africana Studies will introduce the film, with a discussion to follow for those who are interested.

“The Woman King,” a feature film directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and starring Rhode Island’s own Viola Davis, tells the story of the Agojie, an all-female unit of warriors who protected the Kingdom of Dahomey which flourished as one of Africa’s most powerful states in the late eighteenth century. Inspired by true events, the film follows General Nanisca, played by Davis, as she trains the next generation of warriors and readies them for battle to defend their way of life. The film was initially conceived by actress and writer Maria Bello who went on to write the story with producer and screenwriter Dana Stevens.

“I think this is a wonderful opportunity to take time out right before spring break, to enjoy and appreciate this piece of film, while also learning about the events that inspired it,” said Borchert. “It is so remarkable to have a motion picture almost entirely conceived, written, directed, produced by and starring women. It is the perfect film to help bring together like-minded people to celebrate International Women’s Day and to raise awareness of the day and the struggle for gender equity around the world.”

Numerous University departments and groups are planning events and contributing to the 2023 URI celebration of Women’s History Month. Check the University Events Calendar for new events and speakers. Unless otherwise noted, all events are free and open to the public. They include:

Thursday, March 2

4-5:15 p.m. – Contesting the Rules of Journalism: Paradoxes of the Women’s Press in Mid-Twentieth Century Columbia. Presented by the Departments of History and Gender and Women’s Studies,scholar and media analyst, Sandra Sánchez-López will illustrate how women journalists challenged traditional norms by mocking mainstream political narratives in 1940s Colombia, waved the flag of civic-minded journalism in the 1950s, and experimented with rare genres in the national press to destabilize the dominant printing culture in the 1960s. Sánchez is an associate professor of journalism at the Universidad de los Andes in Bogotá and author of the upcoming “Battles for Belonging: Women Journalists, Political Culture, and the Paradoxes of Inclusion in Colombia, 1943–1968,” from Rowman & Littlefield. While these journalists were committed to shaping justice and opportunity for women in society and their strategies proved to be successful, Sánchez contends they also came at a cost.

Higgins Welcome Center, Hope Room

45 Upper College Road, Kingston Campus

6-9 p.m. – HXRstory Poetry Jam. Presented by the Multicultural Student Services Center in collaboration with Outspoken PVD and P.I.N.K. Women, this open mic poetry event will be centered around honoring, celebrating and empowering womxn. Those who wish to perform are encouraged to have poetry prepared that is in line with this theme. Light refreshments will be served.

Multicultural Student Services Center, Hardge Forum

74 Lower College Road, Kingston Campus

Tuesday, March 7

5:30-7 p.m. – Women in Ocean Science. Presented by the Graduate School of Oceanography as part of its Public Lecture Series, this panel will be moderated by GSO Dean Paula Bontempi and will explore the diverse experiences of women in ocean science. While gender diversity in oceanography has been improving in recent decades, women and those who identify as non-binary – particularly those who belong to marginalized groups – remain underrepresented. GSO professors Katherine Kelley and Fenix Garcia Tigeros, along with the founder and president of Ocean Discovery League Katy Croff Bell, Ph.D. ’11., will discuss their research, and their perspectives on how the “leaky pipeline” of gender disparity in marine science can be fixed.

Coastal Institute Auditorium, Narragansett Bay Campus

218 South Ferry Road, Narragansett

This event will also be livestreamed. Register for a link.

Wednesday, March 8

10 a.m.-noon – The Impact of Women Scholars on the Entrepreneurial Landscape. Presented by the International Council for Small Business in coordination with Seton Hall University, this moderated discussion will showcase URI Professor Nancy Forster-Holt, along with women scholars from Seton Hall, Texas Tech University, Iowa State University and the University of Delaware.

This event is virtual, registration is required.

4-5 p.m. – International Women’s Day: Celebrating and Connecting Women Graduate Students. Sponsored by the Graduate School and the Office of International Students and Scholars, this event is intended to help bring together graduate students from across all disciplines to celebrate International Women’s Day, share stories, build community and support one another. Light refreshments and desserts will be served.

Multicultural Student Services Center, Hardge Forum

74 Lower College Road, Kingston Campus

6:30-9:30 p.m. – International Women’s Day Film Event: The Woman King. Sponsored by the Department Gender and Women’s Studies, the College of Arts and Sciences, the Office of International Students and Scholars, and the Women’s Center. A pre-screening reception will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. screening of “The Woman King.”

Edwards Hall Auditorium

64 Upper College Road, Kingston Campus