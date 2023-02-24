Undivided is improving mental health for caregivers in disability community

As the mental health of caregivers in America continues to take a hit, Undivided is supporting and educating parents by simplifying access to resources and empowering them to move forward in their journey. With a grant from the National Institute of Health, Undivided will be partnering with Stanford University and the University of Oregon to study how personalized support can improve the mental health of caregivers raising kids with disabilities.

LOS ANGELES, Feb.24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Undivided, a Los Angeles–based company that supports families raising kids with disabilities and developmental delays, has been awarded a grant by the National Institutes of Health in collaboration with researchers at Stanford University and the University of Oregon's Center for Translational Neuroscience to study how parent support and education can improve the mental health of parents raising kids with disabilities.

Caregivers raising children with disabilities tend to experience a stressful, tireless, and isolating journey, which can lead to detriments in mental health.

In one example, a recent study shared in U.S. News shows that 50% of mothers raising children with autism exhibit signs of depression.

The systems are fragmented, the information is too dense, and the resources are not personalized. By working individually with families, Undivided increases a caregiver's access to the support they need.

Undivided organizes information, creates step-by-step guides, connects parents with public benefits, provides access to expert answers, and empowers parents to move forward by creating a customized plan for each family.

"We know firsthand that it doesn't just take a village to raise a child," said co-founder Jason Lehmbeck.

"It takes a supportive team of professionals who can help you advocate for the resources your child needs, experts to help you navigate the complicated bureaucracy of public benefits, and other parents to share what they've learned and offer support when times get tough."

Founded by parents raising children with disabilities, Undivided is building an ecosystem to help millions of families access the resources they need to support their children.

With various entry points for membership, Undivided also offers a free resource hub for anyone looking for answers about the medical, educational, and bureaucratic systems that families must navigate. Members have access to specialty reports from the research team, a community of like-minded peers, direct contact with experts and disability advocates, and a game-changing super-binder app to organize and share medical and school documents with a child's care team.

Approximately 40% of parents raising children with disabilities leave the workforce in order to take care of their children. In addition to helping parents access the benefits their kids are eligible for, Undivided provides an opportunity for caregivers to return to work as parent coaches, paving the way for them to be compensated for applying their years of knowledge and experience to the support of other families raising kids with unique needs.

Undivided is currently available to families in California and will be expanding to other states this year.

To learn more, visit undivided.io. For additional information or press inquiries, contact CEO Seth Besse at seth@undivided.io.

Media Contact

Seth Besse, Undivided, 1 +1 (415) 205-7063, seth@undivided.io

SOURCE Undivided