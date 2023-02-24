Ceramide Market Size Share Volume Overview Analysis 2023-2030

Ceramide Market growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

CERAMIDE MARKET DYNAMICS AND TRENDS

The rising rate of skin diseases is one of the significant global ceramide market drivers. However, the high negative impact of ceramide on human metabolism could be a major market restraint.

The rising rate of skin diseases

Counterfeiting costs millions in lost revenue each year and many industries are striving to overcome the growing concerns related to the counterfeiting of their products. Fake goods have plagued the global food and beverage market in recent years. Counterfeit products are marketed as genuine but have poor-quality ingredients, packaging or both. Consumers who purchase counterfeit goods risk their health since they might not adhere to safety regulations or contain dangerous materials.

Therefore, to overcome the growing counterfeiting concerns, companies are investing in intelligent packaging technology, which is being utilized by operators and manufacturers, including anti-counterfeiting labels and printing, to help combat such illegal activity. For instance, In March 2020, Rotech Machines, a UK-based company, introduced anti-counterfeit ultraviolet (UV) printing, utilizing the new invisible UV thermal inkjet printing. It enhances product security and traceability. It can be used for industrial parts, food and alcohol packaging, pharmaceutical products, software and high-value goods.

Download Free Sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/ceramide-market

Anti-counterfeit labels and printing is a low-cost, simple technology that can take security to new pinnacles and make it almost impracticable for fraudsters to replicate. Thermal printing technology is designed for anti-counterfeit, high-security product protection, enabling customers in all sectors to add secure marks and codes to products. The ceramides can print with standard batch codes, QR codes, serial numbers, brand labels or barcodes that meet ISO/IEC 15415 quality specifications. Furthermore, it can also be applied directly to specific packaging parts or labeling in various formats. Thermal printers are cost-effective, compact systems that can be easily integrated into production lines, boosting the product's market share.

The negative impact of ceramide on human metabolism

Ceramide causes cardiometabolic disease in humans. Furthermore, the pathophysiology of these disorders appears to be influenced by the interplay between Ceramide s and adipokines, particularly adiponectin and leptin. The activation of its receptors' ceramidase activity by adiponectin occurs to mitigate the negative consequences of high Ceramide levels. Increased Ceramide levels seem to increase leptin resistance, a crucial factor in obesity and metabolic syndrome pathophysiology.

The physiological effects of Ceramide are, therefore, strongly preserved between the two organisms. Ceramide effects include induction of insulin resistance, impairment in vascular reactivity, enhancement of triglyceride synthesis, impairment in lipid oxidation, inhibition of insulin gene transcription and stimulation of apoptosis and fibrosis. Advances in mass spectroscopy and lipid omics have enabled researchers to measure sphingolipids in large tissue biobanks, revealing strong relationships between serum and tissue Ceramide s and major adverse cardiac events. Because of these associations, the Mayo Clinic now offers diagnostic tests to measure circulating Ceramide s as cardiovascular risk indices.

Ceramides are key to the structural integrity of the plasma and mitochondrial membranes. While they are restricted to the membrane in which they are formed, they can flip-flop between membrane leaflets, although this movement occurs slowly. The incorporation can change membrane configuration and relative hydrophobicity of the plasma membrane-cytosol interface, changing the affinity for the membrane of several proteins, which in turn affects the activity of membrane enzymes.

COVID-19 IMPACT ANALYSIS ON CERAMIDE MARKET

The global Ceramide market has been impacted negatively by the COVID-19 crisis. First-quarter of 2021 sales has been weak and widespread store closures. The global economic slowdown is also driving the industry's disruption. The shutdown of manufacturing facilities has adversely impacted the personal care ingredients market. The pandemic has affected consumer spending on essentials and changed the consumer consumption pattern, creating a gap between global demand and supply of personal care ingredients. Consumers mainly spend on necessities such as hand washing, body washing and lotions. The global lockdown has changed consumer spending and consumption pattern, impacting the various segments of the skin care industry.

During the pandemic, the industry’s February 2020 sales in China fell around 80% compared with 2019. With the COVID-19 crisis causing significant damage to retailers, brands and suppliers, many startup companies will need to find new sources of revenue generation. At the same time, multiples could drop from pre-crisis levels, when some brands were selling for more than eight times revenue or 10 to 15 times earnings, given the hits to revenues and the state of the global economy. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the temporary shutdown of production plants and related activities in most of the major global economies. Besides, it has slowed the growth of various sectors as most countries worldwide have resorted to nationwide lockdowns to control the spread of the virus. As a result of disruptions in the global supply chains and consequently affected the growth of the beauty drinks industry, attributed to the shortage of raw materials and other inputs.

Likewise, limited transportation, travel restrictions and halt of manufacturing activities have hampered the growth of the Ceramide market and the purchase and usage patterns have changed drastically, reducing the sales of various beauty segments. However, the market has shown signs of recovery after the lockdown. Most businesses have reopened back with the same strength, which is expected to generate the demand for Ceramide in the forecast period.

CERAMIDE MARKET SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

The global ceramide market is classified based on type, grade, category, application and region.

The aging population's increased demand and growing public awareness of the health advantages of ceramide-based products allow sphingosine to expand quickly

Skin cells contain ceramides, which are lipids or fats. 30% to 40% of your epidermis or the outermost layer of skin, is made up of them. Ceramides are crucial for keeping your skin moist and avoiding spreading infection. In 1982, ceramide 1 was the first ceramide to be identified. Linoleic acid is a fatty acid that plays a key role in the epidermal lipid barrier and a sphingosine base gives it a unique structure.

About 6.5% of the stratum corneum's total ceramide pool comprises ceramide 1. Ceramide 1 may be listed on a product's ingredient label as Ceramide EOS. The "E" designates that the ceramide has an ester-linked fatty acid structure. The "O" denotes the fatty acid connected to an amide, in this case, an Omega hydroxy fatty acid. The "S" denotes the sphingosine basis of the ceramide. Ceramide 1 is believed to have a critical function in the stratum corneum's lipid layers. Its distinct shape enables it to serve as a molecular rivet, connecting the many bilayers of the skin's top layers. A lengthy, unsaturated hydrocarbon chain is present in the 18-carbon amino alcohol sphingosine. Ceramide is a chain of fatty acid amide derivative of sphingosine or the result of combining a fatty acid with sphingosine alcohol. By joining an OH group to C1, ceramide derivatives are created.

Ceramide is crucial for signal transduction in the cell cycle, cell differentiation & senescence and in programmed cell death (apoptosis). The main component of sphingolipids is ceramide. Ceramide forms derivatives such as sulfatides, globosides, glucosylceramide, sphingomyelin and gangliosides when interacting with other molecules. These substances are essential for the growth of the nervous system and the brain. Because of the simple structure of their metabolic network, simpler sphingosine-based lipids, such as ceramide and sphingosine 1-phosphate, appear to be viable drugable targets for treating brain disorders.

Sphingosine's expanding applications are anticipated to fuel market expansion. For example, it has been discovered that Sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) is a crucial signaling molecule that controls essential keratinocyte and skin dendritic cell functions. S1P, therefore, induces differentiation while inhibiting keratinocyte growth. Sphingolipids, which have structural and biological activities in the epidermis, are crucial for maintaining the skin barrier's function and controlling cellular processes such as keratinocyte differentiation, proliferation and death. Additionally, it is anticipated that rising research will accelerate market expansion. For a long time, sphingolipids were believed to be essentially inert structural elements of cellular membranes. Due to the aging population's increased demand and growing public awareness of the health advantages of ceramide-based products, sphingosine is expanding quickly.

Visit The Full Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/ceramide-market

GLOBAL CERAMIDE MARKET GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

Growing consumer readiness to obtain healthy skin, adoption of women's health and personal care, as well as the high disposable income and quantity of working women allow Asia-Pacific to dominate the global ceramide market

Due to the high consumer readiness to obtain healthy skin due to the growing knowledge and adoption of women's health and personal care, as well as the high disposable income and quantity of working women, Asia-Pacific is predicted to provide the most revenue in the global ceramide market.

The region's sales of beauty drinks are anticipated to benefit from the growing young populations in countries such as India, Japan, South Korea and China, as well as the growing popularity of beauty beverages among the young generation. For instance, India is one of the most populous nations and its population is growing rapidly. In 2020, approximately 26.16 percent of Indians were under 14, 67.27 percent were between 15 and 64 and 6.57 percent were over 65. In addition, women make up 53% of those who are 60 or older. The increased demand for health drinks designed to treat disorders, including menopause, osteoporosis, arthritis and heart disease, is caused by the rising population of elderly women. Asian women are expanding the market with their rising demand for anti-aging and cosmetic products.

The rise in consumption of skin care products is anticipated to be boosted by growing knowledge of the skin advantages linked to beauty drinks. For instance, because of rising demand from U.S. and other Asian nations, South Korea's cosmetic exports increased by 15% in 2020 compared to the previous year. According to data gathered by the Korea Customs Service and the Korea Cosmetic Association, outbound shipments of cosmetics reached $6.12 billion in 2020. Therefore, from the aforementioned facts, it is anticipated that rising demand for skin care products will spur the growth of skin care-related beauty supplements such as ceramide in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period.

CERAMIDE MARKET COMPANIES AND COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

The global ceramide market is huge and is becoming increasingly competitive due to the presence of major players such as Evonik Industries AG, Arkema, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Air Liquide S.A., Croda International plc, Toyobo Co., Ltd., Cayman Chemical anderson Global Group LLC and Shaanxi Bolin Biotechnology Co., Ltd. The market is fragmented and market players employ market tactics such as mergers, acquisitions, product launches, contributions and collaborations to gain a competitive advantage and recognition.

Media Contact

Company Name: DataM Intelligence

Contact Person: Sai

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 877 441 4866

Country: United States

Website: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/ceramide-market



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Ceramide Market Size Share Volume Overview Analysis 2023-2030