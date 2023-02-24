Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market Demand Size Share Overview Analysis 2022-2029

Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2022-2029

UHPC (Ultra-High Performance Concrete) is a cementitious concrete material with a minimum defined compressive strength of 17,000 pounds per square inch (120 MPa) and specified durability, tensile ductility, and toughness; fibers are typically used in the mix to achieve these requirements. Reactive powder concrete is another name for ultra-high performance concrete (UHPC) (RPC). Portland cement, extra cementitious ingredients, reactive powders, limestone or quartz flour, fine sand, high-range water reducers, and water are commonly used to make the material.

According to the DataM Intelligence market research report, the global ultra-high-performance concrete market is divided into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The construction and infrastructure industry is a major employer and a strategically significant industry in North America. The U.S. accounts for the overwhelming majority of the consumption of ultra-high-performance concrete in North America. It is mainly due to the U.S. federal law mandating the use of American-made products. The Canadian ultra-high-performance concrete market has witnessed steady growth in recent years, mainly due to the increasing pace of urbanization. The growth of various infrastructure projects in Mexico is expected to increase demand for UHPC in the country. The North American ultra-high-performance concrete market will witness steady growth in the coming years.

In France and the Netherlands, for instance, heavily trafficked vehicle bridges have been built in addition to pedestrian bridges. Bridges are currently being built in Germany as well. To meet the needs of a growing number of applications, a wide range of novel concrete compositions has been produced. Many major companies in Germany, UK, and Switzerland are investing substantially to increase UHPC production and improve its properties. The European ultra-high-performance concrete market is expected to witness steady growth in the coming years due to the ongoing upgradation of infrastructure in the region.

The Asia Pacific area is driven by the need for new development and the retrofitting or rehabilitation of existing structures. In addition, the demand for UHPC in this region is being driven by an increase in the number of new dwelling units and large investments in the infrastructure sector. This scenario is projected to be aided by strong demand from nations such as Japan, China, and South Korea, as well as developing potential in countries like China. The region is characterized by a growing understanding of the benefits of using UHPCs. Rapid urbanization, greater infrastructure expenditure due to numerous government programs, and rising disposable income are just a few of the primary factors driving the construction industry's expansion in the region. The Asia-Pacific ultra-high-performance concrete market will witness strong growth in the upcoming years.

Increasing housing demand in emerging countries is expected to drive the growth of the global ultra-high-performance concrete market:

Demand for residential properties has been increasing consistently in India and China due to the population increase in these countries. Many cou

entries such as China, India, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Vietnam have launched schemes to provide homes for their lower-income citizens. The strategic initiatives by governments to mass housing for its low-income population shortly will likely boost the demand for high-strength concrete across the globe.

High material cost is expected to restrain the growth of the global ultra-high-performance concrete market:

Over the forecast period, the high material cost is expected to prevent the major growth of the global ultra-high-performance concrete market. Pre-bagged UHPC is being sold for over US$ 2000 per cubic yard. Commercially available UHPC is nearly 20 times more expensive than conventional concrete, which is sold at around US$ 100/yd3 (US$ 130/m3).

Increasing global infrastructure development is expected to create new opportunities for the global ultra-high-performance concrete market:

Infrastructure development and sustainable industrialization are key drivers of economic growth. The use of UHPC has proved to be an effective solution due to its high durability, which protects the construction against chloride corrosion. Growing infrastructure construction globally will provide lucrative opportunities for the ultra-high-performance concrete market.

Technical limitations of ultra-high-performance concrete are expected to present challenges to the growth of the global market.

COVID-19 IMPACT ON ULTRA-HIGH PERFORMANCE CONCRETE MARKET

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic's lockdown restrictions, there have been shortages in the supply of commodities and supplies, which is likely to reduce ultra-high-performance concrete makers' and suppliers' profit margins. The COVID-19 epidemic has negatively influenced the global ultra-high-performance concrete market since various residential, commercial, and industrial construction projects have been delayed. Additionally, ultra-high-performance concrete manufacturers face personnel shortages, supply chain interruptions, production shutdowns, and cash flow constraints. These reasons are expected to impact the ultra-high-performance concrete market in the coming months, as the COVID-19 epidemic has severely hampered the construction industry's expansion. To handle the scenario in the worldwide market, market participants are concentrating on creating preventive measures and new business strategies. Despite these challenges, the pandemic is unlikely to hamper the long-term growth of the global ultra-high-performance concrete market.

Recent Developments in the Industry:

In July 2022, Grupo Argos, a Colombia-based cement and concrete manufacturer launched a highly specialized super UHPC. The product comprises special cementite fibers that provide durable mechanical and physical properties. In June 2022, a group of researchers from Malaysia and Russia published a paper detailing the usage of UHPC in producing advanced radiation shielding concrete.

ULTRA-HIGH PERFORMANCE CONCRETE MARKET SEGMENTATION AND SHARES ANALYSIS

The scope of the report covers segmentation based on fiber type, mixture, application, end-user, and region. By fiber type, the global ultra-high-performance concrete market is segmented into carbon steel PVA, glass, carbon, and others. By mixture, the global ultra-high-performance concrete market is segmented into cement, admixtures, sand and quartz mixture, and others. The global ultra-high-performance concrete market is segmented by application into precast panels, pre- and post-tensioned structure component construction, field-cast structural connections, wear surface overlays, marine installations, tilt-up construction, cast-in-place joints, and others. The global ultra-high-performance concrete market is segmented by end-user into commercial, residential, infrastructure, and others. The global ultra-high-performance concrete market is segmented by region into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

Commercial: UHPC outdoor coverings improve the buildings' characteristics and performance both from the aesthetic/architectural point of view and energy saving. UHPC is suitable for interior cladding, especially in large spaces to be furnished, such as large offices, open spaces, commercial spaces, interiors of large shopping centers, and rough warehouses, among others. Residential: UHPC has higher compressive strength than other types of concrete and is extremely corrosion and wear-resistant. The properties mentioned above make it ideal for residential construction applications. Infrastructure: UHPC has a high concentration of plasticizers and micro steel fibers, making it ideal for high-strength applications like road and bridge construction. Furthermore, UHPC enables the construction of slender and light structural components of bridges without compromising the structure's load-bearing capacity. Others: UHP C's properties make it ideal for use in military applications requiring maximum performance under conditions such as shock, explosion, and impact loads.

ULTRA-HIGH PERFORMANCE CONCRETE COMPANIES AND COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

The global ultra-high-performance concrete market is extremely competitive with many local and international players. The companies employ novel product launches, capacity utilization, technology innovation, new product creation, and market expansion tactics to maintain their market position.

Major Companies

Some key companies contributing to the market's growth include Cor-Tuf, TAKTL, Lehigh White Cement Company, Lafarge, Gulf Precast Concrete Company L.L.C, Hi-Con A/S, Sika Canada Inc., center Pte Ltd, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Nycon, Kuraray Co., Ltd, and Global Sealer Technologies International, among others.

