EMPLOY PRINCE GEORGE'S HOSTS GRADUATION CEREMONY FOR EL PODER DE SER MUJER ENTREPRENEURIAL BAKING PROGRAM

LARGO, Md., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thursday, February 23, nine women became the most recent graduates of the 12-Week El Poder de Ser Mujer Entrepreneurial Baking Program. Employ Prince George's (EPG), and El Poder de Ser Mujer are long-time partners through EPG's Career Pathways for ALL program. Career Pathways for ALL empowers immigrants, refugees, and all other Prince George's County residents who speak English as a second language, to create opportunities for themselves and their families while ensuring they have all the tools necessary to succeed.

During the 12-week baking program, participates attended courses that covered topics such as, Baking Basics, Establishing Your Baking Prep Business, and Fondant Preparation. The nine students who graduated from the Entrepreneurial Baking Program were: Celia Bran Osorio, Deyris Alvarado, Emeidys Beriguete Rodriguez, Hannah Vasquez, Maria Vasquez, Marina Alveno, Roxana Hernandez, Yoceidys Beriguete Rodriguez and Zulma Cruz, each earning their ServSafe Food Manager Certification.

Celia Bran Osorio, Entrepreneurial Baking Program graduate, had obstacles finding employment due to language barriers and difficulties finding childcare for her child with prior medical matters and newborn. By participating in the program and obtaining her certification, she now has the flexibility to create her own business, which enables her to create a sustainable income while caring for her family.

More than 250 students have graduated from programs offered by El Poder de Ser Mujer. Any Prince George's County resident who speaks English as a second language, or is willing to learn, can participate in the Career Pathways for ALL program. Those who are interested can receive more information by emailing WSD@co.pg.md.us or visiting EmployPG.org/CPFA.

Employ Prince George's (EPG) provides workforce intelligence and solutions for the job seeker and business. EPG's mission is to contribute to the economic vitality of Prince George's County by providing a demand-driven system that delivers qualified workers to business and provides job seekers with opportunities for careers in high-demand/high-growth industries.

For more information, please visit www.EmployPG.org.

