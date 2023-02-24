Manchin Applauds Cooperation to Bring Form Energy to West Virginia

To watch a video of Senator Manchin’s remarks, please click here.

Charleston, WV — Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, applauded the cooperation between West Virginia and Form Energy Inc., to site Form Energy’s first iron-air battery manufacturing plant in Weirton, West Virginia. The manufacturing plant, utilizing incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), will support 750 full-time jobs and help to bring new opportunity to West Virginia.

or read a transcript below:

“Hello, I am United States Senator Joe Manchin, and I am honored to represent our great state as the Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

“In December, we announced that Form Energy, an innovative energy company, will be building its first iron-air battery manufacturing plant in Weirton, West Virginia, as a result of the incentives available to Form Energy because of the Inflation Reduction Act.

“And let me be clear, the energy portion of the Inflation Reduction Act, which my staff and I wrote, is what created the opportunity for today’s announcement and certainly many more to come.

“This is truly a team effort. I applaud Governor Justice, Secretary Mitch Carmichael, Form Energy CEO Mateo [Jaramillo], and the legislature for moving quickly to capitalize on this exciting opportunity for our state.

“With this important step today, this manufacturing plant and the 750 full time jobs that will come with it, will ensure West Virginia continues its legacy as a leader in innovation and remains America’s energy powerhouse.

“We’re just starting to see the benefits of my Inflation Reduction Act for West Virginia, and there will be many more opportunities in the Mountain State in the coming months and years as a result of this monumental legislation.

“I will continue working in a bipartisan way to bring new and innovative opportunities to our state because they are only achieved through cooperation.

“Thank you, and may God bless West Virginia and continue to bless the United States of America.”

