Accredited Job Training Grant Application Now Open

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) is now accepting applications for the Accredited Job Training grant program. Applications will remain open until the $2.5 million in legislatively allocated funding is depleted.

The Nebraska Legislature created the job training grant program to assist employers with the costs of skilled job training for new and existing employees.

Eligible costs include, but are not limited to:

Tuition and fees

Books and classroom materials for the trainee

Reasonable costs of instructors who are not employed with the business

Other reasonable costs associated with the job training provided

Eligible applicants are Nebraska employers who are creating net new jobs or increasing the wages of their existing employees due to the training they are receiving. The employer must also be in good standing with the Nebraska Secretary of State and provide non-FICA fringe benefits, including health insurance, as an option for their employees.

DED will determine award amounts based on information submitted in the application. This information includes the cost of the training; whether the training is for jobs that are high wage, high skill, and high demand; and whether the training utilizes local instructors. Employers must provide a 50% match per trainee, of the total amount awarded.

More details about this funding opportunity can be found on the Accredited Job Training program webpage at https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/business/accredited-job-training-act.

Applications may be submitted electronically through DED’s Grant Management System, AmpliFund. The application can be found at: https://ne.amplifund.com/Public/Opportunities/Details/66ba3d2e-8c2e-4c78-b35d-9b14cf0ef57f.

For additional information about Accredited Job Training grants, contact program coordinator Rose Baker at rose.baker@nebraska.gov or 402-471-1559.