Choose Your Own Adventure® Announces the Release of The Warlock and The Unicorn
CYOA author Deborah Lerme Goodman launches her new book, "The Warlock and The Unicorn"—the sequel to bestseller "The Magic of the Unicorn"—with a book tour.
Deborah Lerme Goodman is one of the original CYOA writers who contributed to the series’ success & rise to fame in the 80s. Her fascination & research of unicorns continue to create CYOA bestsellers.”WAITSFIELD, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chooseco, publisher of Choose Your Own Adventure® (CYOA) gamebooks, the fourth bestselling children’s book series of all time, has announced the release of "The Warlock and The Unicorn," a new Classic for middle readers by celebrated CYOA author Deborah Lerme Goodman.
— Shannon Gilligan
"The Warlock and The Unicorn" (the sequel to CYOA "The Magic of the Unicorn") takes readers ages 9-12 on a magical quest to find a fabled silver unicorn. An angry warlock has doomed the people of Flanders to an eternal winter. The only way he will reverse the unending snow and cold is via the gift of a silver unicorn.
To celebrate the launch of Deborah Lerme Goodman’s new book, Village Toy Funatic in Ogunquit, Maine will host a book-signing event on Sunday, February 26 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. followed by another reading and book-signing event at G. Willikers in Portsmouth, New Hampshire from 1:30-3 p.m.
This is Deborah Lerme Goodman’s seventh CYOA and the fourth of her bestselling Unicorn titles. She is one of the original CYOA writers who contributed to the series’ success and rise to fame in the 80s.
The book is illustrated by veteran CYOA artist Suzanne Nugent, who is also a clay and paper puppet maker.
Choose Your Own Adventure books empower children through choice with different endings to discover, encouraging reluctant readers to engage with books in a new and exciting way.
"The Warlock and The Unicorn" is available March 7 wherever great literature for children is sold.
About Chooseco
Chooseco is a purpose-built publisher that relaunched the groundbreaking Choose Your Own Adventure series of interactive gamebooks in 2006. Since then, Chooseco has sold over 15 million copies of original bestselling, and all-new books. The series has been translated into 40 languages. Over 270 million books are in print worldwide. www.cyoa.com
About Deborah Lerme Goodman
Deborah Lerme Goodman grew up in New York, where she saw The Hunt of the Unicorn tapestries that inspired a lifetime’s fascination. Those amazing textiles also inspired her to study tapestry weaving in college. Aside from her three other Unicorn titles, she has written three other books in the original Choose Your Own Adventure series. She lives with her husband in Cambridge, Massachusetts. www.cyoa.com/pages/deborah-lerme-goodman
