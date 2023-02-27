Clarus Capital Closes $35 Million Lease Financing for a Sponsor-backed Transportation Service Provider

Financing Supports Client’s Acquisition Activity and General Working Capital

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clarus Capital (“Clarus”) announced today that it has completed a new $35M sale-leaseback facility for a leading sponsor-backed transportation service provider. Financing proceeds supported M&A activity and liquidity as the client continues to execute proven strategic and organic growth initiatives.

Clarus CEO Steve O’Leary commented “Clarus delivered a customized financing solution that enabled our client to unlock liquidity in support of its M&A strategy. Our team’s extensive experience proved instrumental in structuring and delivering an efficient capital solution to help execute their strategic objectives. We appreciate the opportunity to partner with a leading sponsor and look forward to working with them again.”

Clarus Chairman Tim Conway added “This transaction highlights Clarus’ core capabilities of supporting premier private equity firms and their portfolio companies. The Clarus team has partnered with sponsors for over 20 years, and we are excited to extend these strong relationships. Our experience in leveraged finance markets enables us to structure attractive, flexible financing solutions for mission critical assets across that same client base.”

About Clarus Capital

Clarus Capital is a commercial finance company specializing in delivering efficient capital solutions to finance tangible assets for sponsor-backed borrowers. The Company targets investments up to $35 million across a wide array of equipment types, industries and throughout the credit spectrum via a seasoned group of investment professionals with diverse risk management and structuring expertise. Clarus Capital was formed as a partnership between a proven leadership team and long-term institutional capital with the goal of building a comprehensive equipment finance platform that addresses the needs of middle market and large U.S. companies. The firm is headquartered in Boston, MA and has a nationwide footprint across the United States. For more detailed information about Clarus Capital, please visit our website at www.claruscap.com or contact us at info@claruscap.com.