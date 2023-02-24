Submit Release
Inve$ting Your Way to a Happier You

How High Achieving Women Invest Their Money To Live a Meaningful Life

I believe that investing is not just about making money. It's about creating a life that is fulfilling and meaningful. That's why I wrote this book - to help women create a life that they love.”
— Kim Newman Saunders
SUMTER, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATE, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This lighthearted but insightful book is entertaining while enlightening accomplished women about the sometimes overly complex topic of investing.

This book clears the air on WHY women rock at investing even though they have ZERO confidence in this arena. Learn strategies to help avoid making financial mistakes that could cost thousands of dollars.

You can also order a copy of this book now at this link; https://www.kimsaundersbook.com/

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Kim Newman Saunders is an Investment Consultant who has been serving clients for over 14 years in the financial services industry.

As an advisor to top-earning female attorneys and executives, Kim provides customized financial planning and investment solutions with a focus on making sure her clients reach and maintain lifelong financial stability.

Conscientious and driven to help others, Kim is passionate about reducing all stress that her clients face pertaining to investing and their individual situation.

Her clients repeatedly tell her that she is skilled at explaining complex financial concepts in an easy-to-understand manner.

In her free time, Kim enjoys spending time with her two children and enjoys running and listening to a variety of podcasts.

https://www.facebook.com/kim.n.saunders?mibextid=LQQJ4d
Kim Saunders
+1 803-979-1774
kimnsaunders@gmail.com

