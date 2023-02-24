K. Charm Design Ceramics to Show at Atlanta Home Show, March 17-19th, Cobb Galleria Centre
K. Charm Design, a Georgia-based ceramic art studio is showing ceramics at the Atlanta Home Show, March 17-19th at the Cobb Galleria Centre.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- K. Charm Design is a ceramic arts studio based in Flowery Branch, GA – just north of Atlanta. Ki Charm John Kim studied art and design at the Rhode Island School of Design and has worked as an industrial designer in the home hard goods industry. He started making functional and decorative ceramics in 2019 under his own label. His current work bridges the gap between his Korean roots and American upbringing.
John grew up in Los Angeles as part of the 1970’s South Korean diaspora. In seeking ways to connect with his heritage his exploration of historical forms brought him in contact with Buncheong wares and moon jars. He is seeking to find modern interpretations of these classic Korean forms.
Coming from an industrial design background, John also explores techniques including slipcasting original forms into functional wares. He enjoys surface decoration by mixing visual cultural cues from differing traditions.
