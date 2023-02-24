Marine Fisheries Commission advocates for water quality programs

The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission took a stand with its fellow state environmental commissions for improved water quality in North Carolina.

The Commission adopted a resolution advocating for increased funding for and expansion of cost-share programs that assist landowners in managing and reducing the amount of nutrient runoff into the State’s waters. The resolution was developed by the Collaborative Coastal Habitat Initiative, a private-public partnership formed as a recommendation from the Coastal Habitat Protection Plan 2021 amendment.

The resolution was also adopted by the Coastal Resources Commission this week, and it is on the Environmental Management Commission’s agenda for its March 9 meeting.

In other business, the commission voted on but did not adopt Supplement A to Amendment 1 of the Striped Mullet Fishery Management Plan, as scheduled. The draft supplement included three draft options for commercial and recreational season closures to end overfishing.

The most recent striped mullet stock assessment indicated that the stock is overfished and overfishing is occurring. The supplement is meant to immediately end overfishing while Amendment 2 is under development. Commission Chairman Rob Bizzell said the matter will come back before the commission at its May meeting.

The commission also took the following action: