A&A Center Trailers Launches Newly Designed Telescopic Lift Dump Trailers by Watchdog with 2' or 4' Sidewalls and Tarp
The Dump Trailers for Sale in GA are Equipped with Self-Contained Hydraulic System and Remote Control Operation for Easy and Efficient HaulingJONESBORO, GA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A&A Center Trailers, owned by Brad Buongiorne, is thrilled to introduce their newly designed telescopic lift dump trailers with 2 and 4-foot sidewalls and tarps. These dump trailers for sale in GA are available in multiple sizes including: 6x10, 6x12, 7x10, 7x12, 7x14 and 7x16.
The newly designed telescopic lift dump trailers are equipped with a range of features, including a self-contained hydraulic system and remote control operation. The 2 and 4-foot sidewalls and tarps make these dump trailers ideal for hauling waste and other materials, while also ensuring safe and secure transportation. The telescopic lift cylinder is extremely effective and powerful, allowing for easier unloading of materials.
"We're excited to offer our customers these newly designed dump trailers," said Brad Buongiorne, owner of A&A Center Trailers. "These dump trailers are designed to make hauling waste and other materials as easy and efficient as possible, and their durable construction ensures long-lasting performance."
A&A Center Trailers is committed to providing high-quality dump trailers to their customers. The company offers a wide selection of trailers, including the 7x14 dump trailer and the 7x16 dump trailer, as well as other sizes and styles to fit the unique needs of their customers. Additionally, they offer financing options to make it easy for customers to get the trailer they need without breaking the bank.
With over 50 years of experience, A&A Center Trailers is committed to providing their customers with exceptional customer service and expert guidance. Their knowledgeable staff is always on hand to answer questions and help customers find the perfect dump trailer to fit their needs.
To learn more about A&A Center Trailers and their dump trailers for sale, visit their website or contact them directly.
Watchdog 7x14 Dump Trailer With 4' Sides & Telescopic Lift Cylinder