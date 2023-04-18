Best Medical International, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Certain AccuBoost and PreciseRT Assets

Brachytherapy Research & Educational Foundation (BREF) www.brachytherapy.org
WASHINGTON, DC, USA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Best Medical International, Inc, (BMI) a worldwide leader in radiotherapy products today announces the acquisition of certain assets of Advanced Radiation Therapy, LLC (ART), a developer of radiotherapy technologies for the treatment of breast cancer including its flagship products, AccuBoost® and PreciseRT®. “This acquisition represents the culmination of a long term relationship between the companies and a logical next step for both ART and BMI,” said Piran Sioshansi, Advanced Radiation Therapy’s Chairman.
This acquisition of assets represents the latest expansion of TeamBest offerings, further enhancing an already extensive product portfolio. “The acquisition of the AccuBoost and PreciseRT technologies strategically adds to our radiotherapy solutions specific to women’s health and breast cancer treatment,” stated Krish Suthanthiran, President and Founder of BMI.
Raymond Bricault, CEO of ART stated “We are thrilled to have our products become part of TeamBest's portfolio and to compliment BMI’s product offerings. The inclusion of BMI’s experience and capabilities will augment the opportunities for AccuBoost and PreciseRT customer base. Further, Best’s extensive international resources will bolster our ongoing initiatives to expand the presence of our AccuBoost technology into overseas markets."
About Advanced Radiation Therapy, LLC
ART provides a non-invasive brachytherapy technology for the treatment of breast cancer. Through the company’s AccuBoost® technology, referred to in medical literature as Non-Invasive Breast Brachytherapy (NIBB), ART pioneered the use of mammographic image guidance combined with brachytherapy to provide the ultimate in real-time image guidance and target localization in partial breast cancer treatment. Mammography represents the best technology for breast imaging and brachytherapy provides the ultimate in conformal radiation therapy. The combination of these techniques has demonstrated excellent clinical results and exceptional cosmetic outcomes.
About TeamBest Global Companies:
TeamBest is a multinational medical company founded in 1977 in Springfield, Virginia, USA. TeamBest is driven by one primary goal—to provide the best products and services to customers.
The TeamBest family of companies, collectively known as Team Best Global, has been proudly developing, manufacturing, and delivering reliable medical equipment and supplies for more than 40 years. TeamBest includes over a dozen companies offering complementary products and services for brachytherapy, health physics, medical physics, radiation therapy, blood irradiation, vascular brachytherapy, imaging, medical particle acceleration, cyclotrons, and proton-to-carbon heavy ion therapy systems. TeamBest is the single source for an expansive line of life-saving medical equipment and supplies. Its trusted team is constantly expanding and innovating to provide the most reliable products and technologies.
Today, TeamBest employs hundreds of talented engineers, scientists and others, offering thousands of products and services. TeamBest’s independently-owned companies are proud to be represented in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.
“Everyone deserves the Best healthcare. Our goal is to work with medical professionals to provide the Best products, technologies and services. Our mission is to uphold our reputation for excellence in the healthcare field by developing, manufacturing and delivering cost-effective, high-quality products to benefit patients around the world,” states Krishnan Suthanthiran.
