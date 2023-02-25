Dusty Cars, Top Classic Car Buyer Announces Content on Estimating Value, Price, and Appraisal for Classic 1960s Porsches
Dusty Cars, a leading buyer of classic cars in California, is announcing new content for classic Porsche owners
Classic Porsches are in high demand. We get requests for models such as the Porsche 911 all the time”PLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dusty Cars, California's top-rated classic car buyer at https://dustycars.com/, is proud to announce a new post for owners of classic Porsches who might be ready to sell. Classic car experts can help review the value and make an appraisal to help set a price and buy a classic Porsche for cash, fast.
"Classic Porsches are in high demand. We get requests for models such as the Porsche 911 all the time," explained Douglas Berry, founder of Dusty Cars. "A fun fact is that the 1964 Porsche 911 featured a 2.0-liter flat-six engine that produced 130 horsepower and 129 lb-ft of torque. A funner fact is that we offer the highest cash prices for classic vehicles like the 1964 Porsche 911."
California residents interested in selling a classic Porsche 911 can review Dusty Cars' informational page at https://dustycars.com/makes/porsche/classic-porsche-911-for-sale/; those who want to learn more about how to sell Porsches of all types can visit https://dustycars.com/makes/porsche/.
Each page explains the history of Porsche models, including (for instance) the 1964 Porsche 911, 1966 Porsche 911 S, and the G-Series. The buying team will assess a vehicle for value and price and provide a professional appraisal. There is no specific condition or mileage needed to receive a valuation. The company can make a cash offer on classic cars in various conditions, including even those requiring complete restoration.
Californians ready to learn more about selling a Porsche 911 can review the model-specific pages at https://dustycars.com/makes/porsche/porsche-911-1964/ and, https://dustycars.com/makes/porsche/porsche-911-1965/. Those are just a few examples. The company is prepared to evaluate classic cars from the 1940s through the 1970s.
CLASSIC PORSCHE OWNERS FIND SUPPORT FOR FAIR VALUE, PRICE, AND APPRAISAL IN CALIFORNIA
Here is the background on this release. California residents with the privilege of owning a 1960s classic Porsche might experience life changes or new goals that don't include keeping their vehicle. Finding a buyer with a true passion for cars like the 1964 Porsche 911 and 1965 Porsche 911 could become a priority. Speaking to an expert in classic Porsche purchase, restoration, and sales may be the first step. A professional evaluation of an old Porsche and a cash offer can help an owner find the right buyer and move on with new plans.
ABOUT DUSTY CARS
Dusty Cars is California's top classic car buyer. The company buys classic cars offering top prices, free evaluations, and best-in-class cash offers. The company focuses on truly "classic" vehicles such as classic Porsches, classic Jaguars (especially the Jaguar E-series), and classic Mercedes. It is a buyer of classic Alfa Romeos, Fords, Chevys, and Toyotas, depending on year and condition. Persons who want to sell a classic car fast and fair are encouraged to visit the website and reach out to a vintage car specialist for a cash offer.
Web. https://dustycars.com/
Tel. 415-387-8922
Lee McDonald
JM Internet Group
+1 415-655-1071
email us here