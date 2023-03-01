UTA (Uta Uchida) Joins Zero Halliburton as Global Ambassador
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ace Corporation (CEO and President: Hiroaki Morishita, Headquarters: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo) has appointed UTA (Uta Uchida) as the global ambassador for the U.S. based luggage brand "Zero Halliburton" and will broadcast him as the visual model for the luggage collection and the golf collection.
■ Appointment of UTA
In 1938, Zero Halliburton introduced the world's first aluminum luggage, combining excellent rigidity, security, and cutting-edge design. In addition to aluminum, Zero Halliburton offers a wide range of cases in various materials, such as polycarbonate, carbon fiber, and nylon. UTA devoted to sports during his school days and debuted as model, actively performing on the world stage. He has a strong core that continues to challenge the world and an impactful presence that combines inner beauty, making him suitable as the brand ambassador to convey Zero Halliburton's numerous challenges.
■ Comment form UTA
"I am truly grateful to start a new challenge with Zero Halliburton, a luggage brand with history of over 80 years. For me, traveling is something that makes me evolve. Various travel experiences have been a source of my growth to become who I am today. Yet, there is still so much I don't know. I'm looking forward to traveling with Zero Halliburton and explore new discovery of myself."
■ UTA’s Profile
Model, born in Tokyo in 1997. He studied at international school in Tokyo early ages, and studied at Switzerland during middle school. He then moved to the United States, where he studied in high school and college. He played in Division II basketball team aggressively. In 2018, he signed with the French model agency SUCCESS and made his runway debut at Paris Fashion Week. He is actively pursuing his career as model in Tokyo, Milan, London, and New York.
Instagram (@utauuu)
Website https://www.utauchida.com/
■ About Zero Halliburton
Founded in 1938 by Erle P. Halliburton, Zero Halliburton is the pioneer of aluminum travel cases. Known for its durable double-ribbed design, the company's sleek cases have been featured in Mission Impossible, Inception, Ocean's Eleven, Men in Black, and more. Most notably, NASA enlisted Zero Halliburton to create cases for Apollo 11 to collect and carry moon rock and soil samples in 1969.
Zero Halliburton has joined the luggage and bag company in Japan, Ace Co., Ltd., since 2006.
Website https://zerohalliburton.com
Junya Fujii
ACE Co., Ltd.
+81 3-5843-0607
j-fujii@ace.jp
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Other