FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Friday, February 24, 2023

DMV ANNOUNCES NEW HARLEM OFFICE TO OPEN MONDAY

New 125th Street location is a short distance from former office

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) today announced a new office for its customers in Harlem will open on Monday, February 27. The new office is located at 5 West 125th Street, at 5th Avenue and 125th Street. It is a few blocks from DMV’s previous East 125th Street location, which closed Friday in preparation for the move to the new location.

“We are so glad to be able to offer this bright new office to our customers, and we know it will help improve our customers’ experiences,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “We have taken steps in our newest offices in the last few months and years to create an environment that allows for fast, convenient, and reliable service. This has enabled us to serve the majority of our customers in 30 minutes or less.”

In addition to remodeling or relocating its offices, the DMV has updated its vision statement and initiated an ongoing process to reimagine its service model and shatter perceptions of the agency by providing simplified, effective, and responsive services. The DMV is taking a customer-first approach to its transformation effort by expanding online services, implementing enhanced customer service initiatives in its offices, streamlining transactions, optimizing its brick-and-mortar footprint to make the customer flow as efficient as possible, and exploring new ways for customers to communicate with the agency.

The DMV has launched new digital services including an online pre-screen process for customers applying for a REAL ID or Enhanced ID. The DMV also launched a transparency portal to inform New Yorkers about important deadlines and changes that impact them, connect them to data and other valuable information, and allow customers to provide feedback about new projects the DMV is considering.

