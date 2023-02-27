US Mortgage Marks 29th Year in Business with message for the future

Mortgage Company

How and why an Independent Mortgage Company continues to grow

MELVILLE, NY, USA, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- US Mortgage Corporation is thrilled to announce that our wonderful Mortgage Company is celebrating its 29th anniversary this month! As we reflect on our almost three decades in business, we want to take a moment to thank each and every one of you for your contributions to our great success.

"I started US Mortgage 29 years ago with just a small Team with a big Dream. I had a vision to create a company that would make a positive impact on the fulfillment of the American Dream of Homeownership. I am very proud to say that we have come a long way in achieving that goal.

Over the years, we have faced many challenges and overcome numerous obstacles. We have grown and evolved, adapting to changes in the market and embracing new technologies and innovations. Through it all, we have remained committed to our values and to delivering the best possible service to our customers." - Steven A. Milner, Founder & CEO

“29 years of excellence, commitment, and trust. US Mortgage Corporation has stood the test of time, delivering mortgage solutions and guidance to our valued clients. We celebrate this milestone with gratitude and pride and look forward to many more years of serving our communities and delivering on our Mission that ‘everyone deserves a roof over their head’. We do this with the best people in the industry and that is what makes each anniversary so special.” – Scott A. Milner, President.

Our Mission is what drives us. We believe that everyone deserves a roof over their head. That is why we are committed to closing mortgages on time and take pride every day in helping homeowners make it home.

"We should all take a moment to celebrate this achievement and to look forward to the next 29 years of Success and Growth. Together, we can continue to make a positive impact and build a brighter future for all. Thank you for all that you do and your belief in our Core Value of Seeking Longevity." - Steven A. Milner, Founder & CEO

Thank you Video: https://youtu.be/ZQ9ylQxqGes