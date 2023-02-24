Tennessee State Library & Archives Junior Archivist Summer Camp Will Bring History Alive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee State Library & Archives will bring history alive for 8 to 12-year-olds during Historians in Training: Junior Archivist Summer Camp on June 12 - 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"We are excited to host another year of summer camp at our beautiful Tennessee State Library & Archives building," said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. "Our team has worked hard to put together a great week filled with activities that will appeal to any student interested in or wanting to learn more about Tennessee history and preservation. "

During the week-long adventure, campers will explore historical topics and people while learning how archivists care for and protect historical documents for the future. As junior archivists and historians, campers will learn how history is preserved through hands-on activities, games and field trips to other local historical sites.

The full-day summer camp, presented by the Library & Archives Education Outreach team, will take place at the Library & Archives, located on the northeast corner of BicentennialCapitol Mall State Park at 1001 Rep. John Lewis Way N., in Nashville. The cost to attend is $125 per camper, with an additional charge of $10 for before or after care, respectively.

The Library & Archives, a division of the Department of State, collects and preserves books, journals, maps, photographs, records and other documents of historical and reference value focusing on Tennessee and Tennesseans. The Library & Archives is home to many irreplaceable historical documents, including Tennessee's three Constitutions.

The Historians in Training: Junior Archivist Summer Camp is funded in part by the National Historical Publications and Records Commission.

To register for the Historians in Training: Junior Archivist Summer Camp, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla/summercamp.