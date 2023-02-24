Innovative grants available for groups boosting entrepreneurship

Grants are again available through WEDC for organizations that support Wisconsin entrepreneurs and remove barriers to their success.

Applications for a third round of the Entrepreneurship Partner Grant (EPG) funding are due March 10. To begin the application process, contact Addison Murtha, WEDC entrepreneurship investment coordinator, at addison.murtha@wedc.org.

Groups eligible for EPG funding include communities, nonprofits, educational institutions, and other entities that operate nonprofit entrepreneurship assistance programs in Wisconsin.

Although grant amounts may vary depending on the intended use and scope of the proposed project, the range is likely to be from $10,000 to $100,000.

Programs focusing on underserved populations—including groups such as people of color, women, the LGBT+ community, and rural residents who may not have access to the same educational and funding opportunities as others—are especially encouraged to apply.

The grants are awarded to programs based on factors such as number of entrepreneurs served, cost effectiveness, and innovation. Although all entrepreneurial programs are urged to apply, programs and organizations in rural communities and focusing on rural entrepreneurs will be given preference.

EPG grants help nonprofits pay for entrepreneurship training, mentors, seed accelerators, technical assistance, and more.

“These grants are meant to ensure that entrepreneurs throughout Wisconsin have access to the training, funding, and resources needed to succeed,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC, the state’s lead economic development agency. “This is one way we can help the best ideas flourish and grow into the next big thing.”