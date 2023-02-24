Kettler Financial Implements Flo, Financial Freedom Redefined TM to Harness the Potential of Cash-Flow

Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2023) - Kettler Financial is both proud and very excited to utilize and offer Flo, a new way to save and manage cash-flow - the money that comes into a person's world and leaves their world.

Flo is a community of consumers, strategists, and financial professionals who are connected through a secure, digital platform with the common aim of assisting with creating true financial independence through its proprietary cash-saving structure. With Flo, all income sources can be captured and tracked before it’s spent, and helps visualize and track long-term personal financial success.

In today's fast-paced and complex economy, managing money can be a struggle for most. Flo helps to ensure that as income and expenses increase over time, the success of achieving financial independence is possible.

"We immediately saw the potential in the tool's ability to help redefine how Americans think and "behave" about their money," says Fred Kettler, founder of Kettler Financial. "Flo embraces technology, but it is much more than an app. It's a community of like-minded individuals and financial coaches who are committed to achieving financial independence and greater peace of mind for their clients". The shifts in human behavior around money, and the results achieved for clients have been dramatic in a very positive way.

Flo's innovative approach to cash flow management puts clients in control of their money from the moment it enters their world. With Flo, all income sources are deposited into the Flo Reservoir (an interest-bearing savings account), separating income from the typical checking account, this gives users the mental ability to prepare for retirement and financial goals, hands-off. This gives the ability to manage expenses and savings more efficiently as well as allocating a portion to other long-term growth vehicles that can help clients reach financial goals and create potential cash flow momentum.

"We're committed to empowering clients through education and helping them to better understand the ins and outs of personal finance," says Kettler.

To learn more about Flo, visit www.kettlerfinancial.com.

FLO and LivingFlo, LLC are not subsidiaries of or affiliated with Park Avenue Securities, (PAS) or The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America. (Guardian). No investment strategy can ensure peace of mind, assure profit, or guarantee against loss. Registered Representative and Financial Advisor of Park Avenue Securities LLC. (PAS). OSJ: 14021 Metropolis Ave, Ft. Myers, FL 33912. 239-561-2900. Securities products and advisory services offered through PAS, member FINRA, SIPC. Financial Representative of The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian), New York, NY. PAS is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Guardian. Kettler Financial is not an affiliate or subsidiary of PAS or Guardian. CA Insurance License Number – 0K85551. 2023-151559 Exp 2/25

