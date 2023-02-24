Lawrenceville, Georgia, Comprehensive Dental Practice, Gwinnett Family Dental Care, Featured as a 2022 Top Patient Rated Dentist by Find Local Doctors

The talented team at Gwinnett Family Dental Care delivers high-quality dentistry for patients at their state-of-the-art practice, offering a comfortable, relaxing environment for the entire family.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gwinnett Family Dental Care is located at 3455 Lawrenceville Highway in Lawrenceville, GA. It is a well-established and respected practice that is widely known for providing complete dental care, including general, restorative and cosmetic dentistry, as well as oral surgery. Find Local Doctors has recently recognized this practice as a result of the many five-star ratings and reviews that Gwinnett Family Dental Care has earned from satisfied patients. Find Local Doctors is a trusted online directory that recognizes physicians and dentists who have earned superior reviews from patients. The experienced staff at Gwinnett Family Dental Care is dedicated to providing compassionate care for kids, teens and adults. With a team of highly-trained dentists who are skilled in multiple facets of dentistry, this practice offers patient-centric care ranging from routine dental cleanings to oral surgery, emergency procedures and other services. Their innovative treatments and attentive staff help patients of all ages gain and maintain healthy and beautiful smiles. Gwinnett Family Dental Care accepts most dental insurance plans and has easy payment options available to ensure patients receive the dental care they need when they need it.

"We feel privileged to serve our patients and provide access to the very best in advanced dental care in the Gwinnett area," says Dr. Jon Klevansky.

More about Gwinnett Family Dental Care:

The dentists at Gwinnett Family Dental Care offer a full menu of services, including dental cleanings, emergency dental care, oral surgery, and other advanced treatments. With patient satisfaction as a top priority, the Lawrenceville practice has invested in some of the latest dental technology available. Gwinnett Family Dental Care offers flexible scheduling, including Saturday hours, easy payment options and a multi-lingual staff to ensure dental visits are as stress-free as possible. In addition to being recognized by Gwinnett Magazine, the practice has also earned the title of NextDoor neighborhood favorite. For more information about the services offered at Gwinnett Family Dental Care, please visit http://www.gwinnettfamilydentalcare.com or call (770) 921-1115.

