Genesis Capital Resources Announces 2023 Strategic Optimization and New Investor Policies During Press Conference

Recently, Genesis Capital Resources held a press conference and announced its strategic plan for 2023. During the meeting, JACK PARDIN, the spokesperson of Genesis announced the three major strategic optimization plans for 2023, including the expansion into various industries, global market influence, and strategic planning at the operational level. The press conference officially marked the launch of their business plans which aligns with the gradually recovering economic development.

JACK PARDIN announced that Genesis Capital Resources would include precious metal mining, agriculture, and high-end manufacturing industries; it is committed to expanding the brand's global market influence, visiting investor communities and users around the world through “Light the World” global tour, and will continue to satisfy every market demand. In addition, JACK PARDIN also stated that Genesis Capital Resource would transform from a listed company to a listed holding company. Its subsidiaries in various industries will strive to achieve listing as their development goal, and build Genesis into a listed group with diversified operations.

It is worth noting that, in addition to the three major strategic optimization plans, JACK PARDIN also revealed to the media that there would be a series of investor activities in the near future. These activities will provide shareholding rewards to thank investors and encourage more users to invest. More details will be announced separately. JACK PARDIN said that although investing in new industries is challenging, Genesis has every reason to be optimistic due to its solid revenue base and comprehensive plans. In addition, and multiple market indicators have proved to be optimistic.

During the meeting, Genesis Capital Resources announced the three major strategic optimization plans for 2023, including the expansion into various industries, global market influence, and strategic planning at the operational level. The industry believes that this strategic optimization will help Genesis Capital Resources to become more diversified and globalised. Behind these decisions are profound insights and careful planning, as well as extensive research, ensuring that it’s aligned with market trends and company development needs.

Genesis Capital Resources is determined to invest more resources and energy to realize these strategic optimization measures. With the recovery of the global economy and the stability of the financial market, the diversified development strategy is expected to further expand the company's business territory and enhance brand influence. Genesis Capital Resources looks forward to further strengthening the company's competitiveness and market position to create greater commercial value.

