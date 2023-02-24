PITTSBURGH, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better riding mower to help avoid sweating and suffering when cutting the grass on hot and humid summer days," said an inventor, from Groveland, Fla., "so I invented the MOCHEAT BUBBLE RIDING LAWNMOWER WITH A / C. My design would offer a protective enclosure to keep the rider safe and comfortable."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a riding mower to keep the user cool and comfortable when cutting grass. In doing so, it reduces the risk of heat stroke in hot weather. It also provides protection against airborne dirt, dust and insects. As a result, it prevents the user from getting grass and debris on the clothing and body and it enhances safety. The invention features an innovative design with an adjustable blade lever for low and high cuts that is easy to operate and clean so it is ideal for landscapers and homeowners. Additionally, it features lights for added visibility in low lighting conditions and a cupholder for a drink.

The original design was submitted to the Orlando sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-ORC-161, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-riding-mower-orc-161-301750873.html

SOURCE InventHelp