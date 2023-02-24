Hibbett Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 Earnings Release and Webcast Details

Hibbett, Inc. HIBB, an athletic-inspired fashion retailer, today announced details for the release of its results for the fourth quarter and year ended January 28, 2023.

Hibbett plans to issue its fourth quarter and year-end 2023 earnings release before the market opens on March 3, 2023, and will host a live, interactive webcast later that same day at 10:00 a.m. ET. The webcast of Hibbett's quarterly earnings review will be available online at https://investors.hibbett.com/ under the News & Events section. The replay will follow shortly after the end of the webcast and will be available online for 30 days.

About Hibbett, Inc.

Hibbett, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with 1,126 Hibbett and City Gear specialty stores located in 36 states as of October 29, 2022. Hibbett has a rich history of convenient locations, personalized customer service and access to coveted footwear, apparel and equipment from top brands like Nike, Jordan and adidas. Consumers can browse styles, find new releases, shop looks and make purchases online or in their nearest store by visiting www.hibbett.com. Follow us @hibbettsports and @citygear on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

