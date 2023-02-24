Pembina Pipeline Corporation Files 2022 Year-End Disclosure Documents

Pembina Pipeline Corporation ("Pembina" or "the Company") PPLPBA has filed its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, related management's discussion, and analysis and its annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2022 with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Pembina has also filed its Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Copies of the filed documents are available at www.sedar.com, www.sec.gov (for the Form 40-F) and in the Investors section of our website at www.pembina.com. Shareholders may also request a printed copy of the audited consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis free of charge by contacting Investor Relations at investor-relations@pembina.com or 1-855-880-7404.

